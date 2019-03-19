Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Evidence of 'Enormous' Solar Storm Suggests Devastating Event could be Around Corner

posted by martyb on Tuesday March 19, @03:25PM   Printer-friendly
from the around-the-corner-could-be-500-years dept.
Science

An Anonymous Coward writes:

An “enormous” solar storm that struck ancient Earth has provided a stark warning another event of this size could be around the corner.

Revealed by analysis of chemicals preserved in Greenland ice, the storm around 2,600 years ago was 10 times stronger than anything detected in 70 years of modern measurements.

While the people of 660 BC had little to fear, such episodes would be of grave concern today given their capacity to destroy satellites, communications and electrical systems.

Solar storms are triggered by flares of cosmic particles streaming towards Earth, bombarding its magnetic field and interfering with various technologies.

Although just the third storm of its kind identified so far, the scientists said this was more evidence these major events had been underestimated, and must be urgently defended against.

“We don’t know the statistics of how often these events occur – but what I would say is that we now know it probably happens on a regular basis,” Dr Raimund Muscheler from Lund University told The Independent.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/solar-storm-predicted-effects-communications-a8817881.html

Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences: https://www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.1815725116

Original Submission


«  Khronos Group Announces Release of OpenXR 0.90 Provisional Specification for VR and AR Applications
Evidence of 'Enormous' Solar Storm Suggests Devastating Event could be Around Corner | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)