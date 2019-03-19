An “enormous” solar storm that struck ancient Earth has provided a stark warning another event of this size could be around the corner.

Revealed by analysis of chemicals preserved in Greenland ice, the storm around 2,600 years ago was 10 times stronger than anything detected in 70 years of modern measurements.

While the people of 660 BC had little to fear, such episodes would be of grave concern today given their capacity to destroy satellites, communications and electrical systems.

Solar storms are triggered by flares of cosmic particles streaming towards Earth, bombarding its magnetic field and interfering with various technologies.

Although just the third storm of its kind identified so far, the scientists said this was more evidence these major events had been underestimated, and must be urgently defended against.

“We don’t know the statistics of how often these events occur – but what I would say is that we now know it probably happens on a regular basis,” Dr Raimund Muscheler from Lund University told The Independent.