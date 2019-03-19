Undergraduate computer science programs at universities and colleges in the United States appear to produce more skilled students on average than equivalent programs in China, India and Russia, according to new Stanford-led research.

An international group of scholars led by the Graduate School of Education's Prashant Loyalka found that undergraduate seniors studying computer science in the United States outperformed final-year students in China, India and Russia on a standardized exam measuring their skills. The research results were published on March 18 in a new paper in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

International comparison of universities usually falls in the domain of popular news rankings and general public perception, which rely on limited information and do not consider the skills students acquire, Loyalka said. That's why he and his team wanted to collect and analyze data on what students learn in colleges and universities in different countries.

"There is this narrative that higher education in the United States is much stronger than in other countries, and we wanted to test whether that's true," said Loyalka, who is also a center research fellow at the Rural Education Action Program in the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies. "Our results suggest that the U.S. is doing a great job at least in terms of computer science education compared to these three other major countries."