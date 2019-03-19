from the problem-solvers dept.
Computer science college seniors in U.S. outperform peers in China, India and Russia, new research says
Undergraduate computer science programs at universities and colleges in the United States appear to produce more skilled students on average than equivalent programs in China, India and Russia, according to new Stanford-led research.
An international group of scholars led by the Graduate School of Education's Prashant Loyalka found that undergraduate seniors studying computer science in the United States outperformed final-year students in China, India and Russia on a standardized exam measuring their skills. The research results were published on March 18 in a new paper in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
International comparison of universities usually falls in the domain of popular news rankings and general public perception, which rely on limited information and do not consider the skills students acquire, Loyalka said. That's why he and his team wanted to collect and analyze data on what students learn in colleges and universities in different countries.
"There is this narrative that higher education in the United States is much stronger than in other countries, and we wanted to test whether that's true," said Loyalka, who is also a center research fellow at the Rural Education Action Program in the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies. "Our results suggest that the U.S. is doing a great job at least in terms of computer science education compared to these three other major countries."
Computer science skills across China, India, Russia, and the United States (open, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1814646116) (DX)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 19, @05:16PM (1 child)
CoLlEgE iS UsElesS!@!
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday March 19, @05:43PM
College is useless for CS compared to spending the same two to six years working with someone who's good at what they're doing. I'll hire a self-taught person with two years real world experience working under highly skilled peers over a person with a four year degree any day of the week, given equal boolean claims of relevant language knowledge. This just means the odds are that you're slightly less useless if you went to school in the US than elsewhere.
(Score: 3, Informative) by AndyTheAbsurd on Tuesday March 19, @05:18PM (1 child)
This finding surprises no one who has worked with offshored "talent" in the last decade...and probably a lot longer than that.
(Score: 2) by r1348 on Tuesday March 19, @05:37PM
The demand for cheap foreign workers in the US has sparked the birth of countless diploma mills all over the world. This however doesn't mean that reputable educational istitutes disappeared, it's just that talent now is more diluted.