posted by chromas on Tuesday March 19, @10:23PM
Nvidia AI turns sketches into photorealistic landscapes in seconds
Today at Nvidia GTC 2019, the company unveiled a stunning image creator. Using generative adversarial networks, users of the software are with just a few clicks able to sketch images that are nearly photorealistic. The software will instantly turn a couple of lines into a gorgeous mountaintop sunset. This is MS Paint for the AI age.
Called GauGAN, the software is just a demonstration of what's possible with Nvidia's neural network platforms. It's designed to compile an image how a human would paint, with the goal being to take a sketch and turn it into a photorealistic photo in seconds. In an early demo, it seems to work as advertised.
YouTube video (1m59s).
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Tuesday March 19, @10:34PM
Game studios can now let go another wave of artists.