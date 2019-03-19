Stories
Remastering Star Trek: Deep Space Nine With Machine Learning

posted by chromas on Wednesday March 20, @12:00AM   Printer-friendly
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

While the popular Original Series and The Next Generation were mostly shot on film, the mid 90s DS9 had its visual effects shots (space battles and such) shot on video.

While you can rescan analog film at a higher resolution, video is digital and can't be rescanned. This makes it much costlier to remaster this TV show, which is one of the reasons why it hasn't happened.

This is where neural networks could come in, I thought. With tools like AI Gigapixel, I knew it might be possible the low definition frames of DS9 can be scaled up to a higher definition such as 1080p or 4K. It would never be the same as proper remastering, but it would a step in the good direction.

So I tried my hand at frame or two, to see what it could do. The results were great. AI Gigapixel uses neural networks trained on real photos. So while it did okay with upscaling the video game renders of Final Fantasy, it did amazing upscaling real-life footage and the bigger budget CGI effects of DS9.

Source: https://captrobau.blogspot.com/2019/03/remastering-star-trek-deep-space-nine.html

  • (Score: 1) by ensigndna on Wednesday March 20, @12:22AM (1 child)

    by ensigndna (7179) on Wednesday March 20, @12:22AM (#817179)

    While an improvement over the original in some ways, it's clear that it's been altered and has a certain synthetic quality to it that I find displeasing.... colors, shading, motion, everything is just a little off....

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 20, @12:37AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 20, @12:37AM (#817184)

    How does it do on 70s porn?

    • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 20, @12:40AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 20, @12:40AM (#817185)

      We have top men working on it.

