from the stadium+stadium=stadia? dept.
Google jumps into gaming with Google Stadia streaming service, coming "in 2019"
At the Game Developers Conference, Google announced its biggest play yet in the gaming space: a streaming game service named Google Stadia, designed to run on everything from PCs and Android phones to Google's own Chromecast devices.
As of press time, the service's release window is simply "2019." No pricing information was announced at the event.
Google Stadia will run a selection of existing PC games on Google's centralized servers, taking in controller inputs and sending back video and audio using Google's network of low-latency data centers. The company revealed a new Google-produced controller, along with a game-streaming interface that revolves around a "play now" button. Press this on any Web browser and gameplay will begin "in as quick as five seconds... with no download, no patch, no update, and no install."
"With Stadia, this waiting game will be a thing of the past," Google's Phil Harrison said. He then demonstrated Stadia gameplay on a Pixel 3 XL, followed by "the least-powerful PC we could find." The following gameplay was advertised as "1080p, 60 frames per second." Harrison confirmed that existing "USB controllers and mouse-and-keyboard" will function with Stadia games as well.
See also: The 9 biggest questions about Google's Stadia game streaming service
Previously: Google and Microsoft Eyeing Streaming Game Services
Related Stories
The Goog posted a teaser video clip about its vision for the future of gaming to be revealed on Tuesday at an annual Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.
The clip cycles through an accelerating collage of scenes one might find in video games, but says nothing about what Google will announce at the event, which will be live-streamed on YouTube.
In a potentially related bit of prospecting someone uncovered a recent patent
that Google filed for a video game controller [which] hinted that the tech firm might be planning to release its own console and controller to go along with a streaming service.
Microsoft appears to share this vision,
Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella said late last year that a keenly anticipated "xCloud" streaming service was in "early days."
Amazon also has a related pre-existing entry into this same space with it's popular Twitch game play-streaming service, and I can't imagine they are sitting still.
The US video game industry generated a record $43.4 billion in revenue in 2018, up 18 percent from the prior year, according to data released by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) and NPD Group.
I suppose that's just too attractive a pie to leave in the hands of customer-centric game developers like Activision, Sony, and EA.
Are you ready for the 800lb streaming gorillas?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 20, @01:45AM
Will it give us the ability to put Muslims in gulags like the Chinese? Or are we just going to censor information [theintercept.com] for the government that does that?
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 20, @01:47AM (1 child)
I have been trying to double my AMD shares for under $20 each basically this entire year. It is getting annoying and I know as soon as I give in Trump/Powell?Xi will speak the magic deflationary words and everything will crash, dragging AMD stock price down with it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 20, @02:02AM
So now people who RTFA and know what they are talking about are off-topic here?
From the same techcrunch link: https://techcrunch.com/2019/03/19/google-scores-a-custom-amd-gpu-to-power-its-stadia-cloud-gaming-hardware/ [techcrunch.com]
And whatever happened to my submission about those whales?