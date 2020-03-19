Stories
Western Digital: Over Half of Data Center HDDs Will Use SMR by 2023

posted by martyb on Wednesday March 20, @08:49AM   Printer-friendly
from the Asphalt-or-Tile? dept.
takyon writes:

Western Digital: Over Half of Data Center HDDs Will Use SMR by 2023

Western Digital said at OCP Global Summit last week that over half of hard drives for data centers will use shingled magnetic recording (SMR) technology in 2023. At present Western Digital is the only supplier of SMR HDDs managed by hosts, but the technology is gaining support by hardware, software, and applications.

[...] High-capacity hard drives are not going to be replaced by high-capacity SSDs any time soon, according to Western Digital. HDDs will continue to cost significantly less than SSDs on per-TB basis. Therefore, they will be used to store 6.5 times more data than datacenter SSDs in 2023.

