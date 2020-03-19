The Guinness Book of World Records has certified a Texas man as the lucky fellow who has the largest video game collection in the world. Antonio Romero Monteiro has even the biggest of bundle fanatics beat with his collection of disks and cartridges dating back decades. In total, Mr. Monteiro owns 20,193 video games. That’s a little under one-fifth of the total number of games that are currently on Steam, except this madman actually owns physical copies for most of these titles.

Texas news station WTVY reports that Mr. Monteiro found out the good news this past Monday from The Guinness Book of World Records. The longstanding collection of strange world records sent two people out to count Mr. Monteiro’s video game collection by hand. There were so many titles that it took the two Guinness representatives an entire week to get an accurate count. The record page states that he officially earned his place in history on February 2, 2019.

Mr. Monteiro estimates that he has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on his collection with some individual titles costing several hundred dollars