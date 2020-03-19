19/03/20/1440245 story
posted by takyon on Wednesday March 20, @03:00PM
from the march-in-march dept.
The European Copyright Directive: What Is It, and Why Has It Drawn More Controversy Than Any Other Directive In EU History?
During the week of March 25, the European Parliament will hold the final vote on the Copyright Directive, the first update to EU copyright rules since 2001; normally this would be a technical affair watched only by a handful of copyright wonks and industry figures, but the Directive has become the most controversial issue in EU history, literally, with the petition opposing it attracting more signatures than any other petition in change.org's history.
[...] And on March 23, people from across Europe are marching against the Copyright Directive.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday March 20, @03:01PM (1 child)
Since when do politicians, paid for by bribe money, care about what protesters think?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 20, @03:08PM
When European elections are only 1 month out, you got a very good shot.