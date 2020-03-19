Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Protesters Will March Against the European Copyright Directive on the 23rd, Ahead of Final Vote

posted by takyon on Wednesday March 20, @03:00PM   Printer-friendly
from the march-in-march dept.
Digital Liberty Techonomics

An Anonymous Coward writes:

The European Copyright Directive: What Is It, and Why Has It Drawn More Controversy Than Any Other Directive In EU History?

During the week of March 25, the European Parliament will hold the final vote on the Copyright Directive, the first update to EU copyright rules since 2001; normally this would be a technical affair watched only by a handful of copyright wonks and industry figures, but the Directive has become the most controversial issue in EU history, literally, with the petition opposing it attracting more signatures than any other petition in change.org's history.

[...] And on March 23, people from across Europe are marching against the Copyright Directive.

Original Submission


«  Guinness Certifies Texas Man Has World's Largest Video Game Collection
Protesters Will March Against the European Copyright Directive on the 23rd, Ahead of Final Vote | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday March 20, @03:01PM (1 child)

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday March 20, @03:01PM (#817349) Journal

    Since when do politicians, paid for by bribe money, care about what protesters think?

    --
    ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 20, @03:08PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 20, @03:08PM (#817353)

      When European elections are only 1 month out, you got a very good shot.

(1)