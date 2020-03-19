from the blunt-message dept.
Daily Marijuana Use And Highly Potent Weed Linked To Psychosis
Weed use is taking off as more states move to legalize it. And with all the buzz over medical marijuana, it's starting to gain an aura of healthfulness. But there are some serious health risks associated with frequent use. One of the more troubling ones is the risk of having a psychotic episode.
Several past studies have found that more frequent use of pot is associated with a higher risk of psychosis, that is, when someone loses touch with reality. Now a new study published Tuesday [open, DOI: 10.1016/S2215-0366(19)30048-3] [DX] in the The Lancet Psychiatry shows that consuming pot on a daily basis and especially using high potency cannabis increases the odds of having a psychotic episode later.
[...] The study also shows that three European cities — London, Paris and Amsterdam — where high potency weed is most commonly available actually have higher rates of new cases of psychosis than the other cities in the study. [...] The researchers identified 901 people aged 18 to 64 who were diagnosed with their first episode of psychosis between May 2010 and April 2015, at a mental health facility anywhere in 11 cities, including London, Paris, Amsterdam, Barcelona, other cities across Europe, and one site in Brazil.
The researchers then asked these individuals and a control group of 1,200-plus other healthy people about their habits, including their use of weed. "We asked people if they used cannabis, when did they start using it and what kind of cannabis," explains study author Marta Di Forti, a psychiatrist and clinician scientist at King's College London. People reported the names of weed strains they used, like skunk in the U.K., or the Dutch Nederwiet, which allowed the researchers to identify the THC content in each product through data gathered by the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction and national data from the different countries.
The study found that those who used pot daily were three times more likely to have a psychotic episode compared to someone who never used the drug.
Related: Media Leaps to Questionable Conclusions from Study on the Effects of Marijuana on the Brain
Marijuana - Both Sides of the Story
Study Finds That Legalized Medical Cannabis Led to a Decline in Medicare Prescriptions
New Attorney General Claims Legal Weed Drives Violent Crime; Statistics be Damned
World Health Organization Clashes With DEA on CBD; CBD May be an Effective Treatment for Psychosis
Related Stories
Paul Armentano, deputy director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML), reports at AlterNet:
A new study identifying minor differences in the brain imaging of habitual marijuana consumers compared to non-users may be ideal for stimulating sensational headlines (e.g., "Regular pot smokers have shrunken brains, study says," Los Angeles Times, November 10), but tells us little in regard to whether pot poses actual health risks.
Specifically, an MRI scan revealed less gray matter in the orbital frontal cortex of pot-smoking subjects compared to those who had never used the drug. Researchers also identified increased connectivity between certain regions of the brain in regular marijuana users compared with non-users.
So precisely what do these findings tell us in regard to pot use and health? Not much. Since the study design is not longitudinal, investigators cannot determine whether these differences are caused by subject's cannabis use, whether these differences existed prior to subjects' ever trying cannabis, or whether these differences persist when users' cannabis consumption ceases.
Most importantly, investigators in this study failed to determine whether any of these differences are positively associated with any measurable adverse performance outcomes, such as cognitive performance or quality of life. It may be that these cannabis users are functioning in their daily lives in a manner that is indistinguishable from controls, in which case the imaging differences may hold little if any real-world significance.
5 Discoveries About Marijuana That You Won't Hear in the Corporate Media
Paul Armentano of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) reports via AlterNet
Scientific discoveries are published almost daily in regard to the healing properties of the cannabis. But most of these findings appear solely in subscription-only peer-reviewed journals and, therefore, go largely unnoticed by the mainstream media and by the public. Here are five just-published cannabis-centric studies that warrant attention.
- Men Who Smoke Pot Possess a Reduced Risk of Bladder Cancer
- Long-Term Pot Exposure Isn't Damaging to Lung Health
- Alcohol, Not Pot, Alters the Brain
- Marijuana Use Doesn't Lead to Depression
- Marijuana Possesses a Unique Margin of Safety Compared to Other legal and Illegal Drugs
Cannabis is Bad for You, Cannabis is Good for You - Confused?
The BBC's Radio 4 has been running a series this week regarding the use and abuse of cannabis in the UK, and they offer this report of part of the discussions that have been aired. From the report:
Cannabis is bad for you, cannabis is good for you - confused? That's not surprising. Complicated and controversial, cannabis is revealed by recent science to have a dual personality, with a dark side and a more positive one. Radio 4's PM programme is this week running a whole series on cannabis, and the debate surrounding it.
Key to understanding this strange plant are two of the ingredients that make it up, known by their initials as THC and CBD. I asked Professor Val Curran of University College London to describe how they work and she came up a memorable answer:
"In a way, THC and CBD are a bit like yin and yang. The THC makes you stoned, but it can also make you anxious. It can also make you feel a bit psychotic, and it will seriously impair your memory.
"The other side of the yin/yang is CBD, which has almost the opposite effects. CBD calms you down, it has anti-psychotic properties and it also offsets the effects on memory, so that on CBD-containing cannabis you're less likely to forget what's going on."
So the first step to understanding cannabis is to realise how it can vary, how different types contain very different quantities of these polar opposites, with dramatically different outcomes.
One of the problems highlighted is that the cannabis available today (particularly 'skunk') is often much stronger than was available 20 - 30 years ago, and the balance of THC to CBD has changed, with potentially serious consequences. For example: "If you smoke high-potency skunk at all, then you are three times more likely to be psychotic. If you smoke high-potency cannabis every day, you are five times more likely to be psychotic." There is much more in the article, so give it a look.
Researchers have found that states with legalized medical cannabis saw declines in Medicare prescriptions for drugs such as opioids and antidepressants:
Research published [DOI: 10.1377/hlthaff.2015.1661] Wednesday found that states that legalized medical marijuana — which is sometimes recommended for symptoms like chronic pain, anxiety or depression — saw declines in the number of Medicare prescriptions for drugs used to treat those conditions and a dip in spending by Medicare Part D, which covers the cost on prescription medications.
Because the prescriptions for drugs like opioid painkillers and antidepressants — and associated Medicare spending on those drugs — fell in states where marijuana could feasibly be used as a replacement, the researchers said it appears likely legalization led to a drop in prescriptions. That point, they said, is strengthened because prescriptions didn't drop for medicines such as blood-thinners, for which marijuana isn't an alternative.
The study, which appears in Health Affairs, examined data from Medicare Part D from 2010 to 2013. It is the first study to examine whether legalization of marijuana changes doctors' clinical practice and whether it could curb public health costs.
The findings add context to the debate as more lawmakers express interest in medical marijuana. This year, Ohio and Pennsylvania passed laws allowing the drug for therapeutic purposes, making it legal in 25 states, plus Washington, D.C. The approach could also come to a vote in Florida and Missouri this November. A federal agency is considering reclassifying medical marijuana under national drug policy to make it more readily available.
Medical marijuana saved Medicare about $165 million in 2013, the researchers concluded. They estimated that, if medical marijuana were available nationwide, Medicare Part D spending would have declined in the same year by about $470 million. That's about half a percent of the program's total expenditures.
Less prescription opioids? It seems a few pharmaceutical companies have a reason to fear legal cannabis (as long as they aren't in the business of selling it).
The Center for American Progress reports
On [February 27], days after White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters to expect stricter enforcement of federal pot law, Attorney General Jeff Sessions recycled discredited drug war talking points in remarks of his own.
"I believe it's an unhealthy practice, and current levels of THC in marijuana are very high compared to what they were a few years ago, and we're seeing real violence around that", Sessions said. "Experts are telling me there's more violence around marijuana than one would think and there's big money involved."
In reality, violent crime rates tend to decrease where marijuana is legalized.
Denver saw a 2.2 percent drop in violent crime rates in the year after the first legal recreational cannabis sales in Colorado. Overall property crime dropped by 8.9 percent [PDF] in the same period there, according to figures from the Drug Policy Alliance. In Washington, violent crime rates dropped by 10 percent [PDF] from 2011 to 2014. Voters legalized recreational marijuana there in 2012.
Medical marijuana laws, which have a longer track record for academics than recreational pot legalization, are also associated with stable or falling violent crime rates. In one 2014 study of the 11 states that legalized medical pot from 1990 to 2006, there was no increase in the seven major categories of violent crime and "some evidence of decreasing rates of some types of violent crime, namely homicide and assault."
[...] Elsewhere in his remarks, Sessions unwittingly made the case against treating pot activity like serious crime. "You can't sue somebody for drug debt". he said. "The only way to get your money is through strong-arm tactics, and violence tends to follow that."
Legalizing, regulating, and taxing the sale of marijuana is the surest way to remedying that exact tendency for pot commerce to trigger violent score-settling. Legalization invites pot business into the light, granting cannabusinesses at least partial access to official modes of recourse when they are defrauded.
8 states and the District of Columbia have legalised marijuana for recreational use.
Ever see anyone use cannabis and become more aggressive rather than more mellow?
Note: ThinkProgress redirects all accesses of their pages and will attach tracking numbers. I have made sure that those are not in the URLs.
The Schedule I status of cannabis and component compounds like cannabidiol (CBD) is being undermined yet again:
The US Drug Enforcement Administration has long held that the non-psychoactive component of marijuana, cannabidiol, is a schedule I drug. That is, a drug that has no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. But according to a preliminary report embraced by the World Health Organization this week, the DEA's long held stance is tripping.
In a preliminary report last month, the WHO's Expert Committee on Drug Dependence concluded—and WHO agreed—that clinical and pre-clinical studies of CBD show no evidence of a potential for users to abuse the drug or suffer any harms. Moreover, the experts found plenty of inklings that CBD has medical benefits, particularly for treating epilepsy. In its conclusion, the ECDD declared that the current data "does not justify scheduling of cannabidiol."
The ECDD's report is just a first glance, however. The committee, which is generally tasked with assessing which drugs should be internationally controlled (scheduled) and how, will take a more extensive look in May of 2018. Then, it will review cannabis overall, as well as other cannabis compounds.
CBD has shown promise in a trial as a treatment for psychosis:
An ingredient in cannabis called cannabidiol or CBD has shown promise in a clinical trial as a potential new treatment for psychosis, scientists said on Friday. Scientists conducted a small trial of people with psychosis and found patients treated with CBD had lower levels of psychotic symptoms than those who received a placebo. Psychosis is characterized by paranoia and hallucinations.
[...] In the trial, 88 patients with psychosis received either CBD or placebo for six weeks, alongside their existing antipsychotic medication. Beforehand and afterwards, the scientists assessed symptoms, functioning and cognitive performance, and the patients' psychiatrists rated their overall condition overall. "The study indicated that CBD may be effective in psychosis: patients treated with CBD showed a significant reduction in symptoms, and their treating psychiatrists rated them as having improved overall," said Philip McGuire, who co-led the trial.
Also at The Conversation.
Cannabidiol (CBD) as an Adjunctive Therapy in Schizophrenia: A Multicenter Randomized Controlled Trial (DOI: 10.1176/appi.ajp.2017.17030325) (DX)
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 20, @04:42PM (4 children)
What if unstable people prone to psychotic breaks are drawn to self-medicate with cannabis?
(Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday March 20, @05:18PM
That said, the results are certainly interesting. I wonder how that correlation compares to the one with prescription "anti-psychotics."
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 20, @05:50PM
Then they should smoke a pot joint which often have low THC (tetrahydrocannibinol) and high CBD (cannabidiol).
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Wednesday March 20, @05:51PM
Another possible problem in the data, perhaps only the crazy people admit to illegal activity while those who aren't keep it quiet. That would reduce the number of people who say they use pot but don't have a psychotic episode and that would make that "3x as many" bunk (example with liars: 10 non-psychotics admit to using pot, 30 psychotics admit to using pot: 3x; reality: 30 non-psychotics admit to pot, 30 psychotics admit: 1:1).
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday March 20, @06:01PM
Three times WHAT?
What is the risk of a psychotic episode if you don't use pot? (and don't post on SN)
Is three times a low risk is still a low risk?
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 20, @04:46PM
Dude, really? "Higher Rates of Psychosis"? That's crazy ... wait ... maybe they got to close to the test subjects and their contact high made them imagine these results?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 20, @05:02PM (3 children)
This is nothing more than the usual prohibitionist drivel. Cannabis had the opposite effect for me. Before I started using it, I was losing touch with reality. At one point I was cutting myself, and a year or so later I was in the emergency room with severe hyponatremia after nearly drinking myself to death.
Then I got high. Now I'm taking conscious steps to improve my life while smoking almost daily. For this sample size of 1, my life has immensely improved, including my mental health. I may still have moments when I am irrational, but now I feel that I can overcome it. Cannabis isn't a panacea, but fuck this reefer madness shit.
Why don't you do some double-blind longitudinal studies instead of this NHST crap? Why don't you work on improving access to mental health care instead of taking away a natural remedy for PTSD and crippling anxiety?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday March 20, @05:04PM (2 children)
What strain of cannabis were you using? What was the THC and CBD %?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 20, @05:13PM
Chill, bro. I'll ask the pizza guy when he shows up. You ordered extra pineapple, right?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 20, @05:35PM
I started improving with Azura Haze which my lab sheet shows is at 20.2% THC, 0.02% CBD, and 0.1% CBN. My supplier stopping carrying that one, so I switched to White Widow at 26.1% THC, 0.07% CBD, and 0.1% CBN. (Protip: if you have a plant you like, clone it.)
My first attempt was with a medical strain, but I forget which one. Was also one of those autoflowering ones (crossed with c. ruderalis), which tend to be weaksauce. iirc about 15% THC and 10% CBD or thereabouts. It didn't really help, but I'm not a cancer patient either. My hypothesis is that different strains will help with different conditions. My specific mental illness seems to be alleviated by THC, not CBD as one might think.
A lot of times when I smoke, it's like I'm able to hook a debugger up to my brain, get stack traces and set watches/breakpoints and all the usual stuff one does with a debugger. So THC is one tool in my toolbox (alongside talk therapy, which was never effective for me without THC), yet it's objectively a crucial tool in my case.
The biggest thing is that when I'm high, I begin to think in objective terms instead of subjective.
SSRIs have proven ineffective as well. Also I think just growing the plants is therapeutic itself (yet THC is the crucial factor for me, because growing that autoflowering strain was not effective itself). Still wouldn't say I have a green thumb (it's a weed after all), but it feels good to grow and nurture something with my own hands.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by TheGratefulNet on Wednesday March 20, @05:04PM (1 child)
the US led the world in scare tactics. thanks anslinger and nixon (may you both suffer endlessly, if there is such a thing as an afterlife).
the rest of the world was forced to take a 'zero tolerance' stance.
now that we programmed the world with our paranoia, we are reversing directions.
the world needs to catch up.
some orgs are not happy about this change. they will fight tooth and nail to keep the status quo.
this 'report' is such a thing; serves to try to put horses back into the barn once they have all left. good luck with THAT.
"It is now safe to switch off your computer."
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday March 20, @05:53PM
We both know what you mean, but let me make a couple observations, and you may or may not decide on a different analogy.
Depending on your latitude, the season, and the weather, not to mention the time of day, it can be exceedingly easy to get the horses back in the barn. January, around Pittsburgh, Pa, all a kid had to do was open the barn door after school, and all the horses came trooping in, happy to get out of the cold, into a warm stall, where there was a scoop of grain, and hay waiting for them. Midsummer? Not so much.
You probably figured as much - I didn't really need to point that out. But, it applies here, as well. If the US and/or half a dozen key governments decide that "Ohhhh, that cannabis really IS EVIL!!" then all sorts of situations from your analogy come into play. If governments decide to go full retard on cannabis again, all the funding against it goes back into full play - and all those dependent governments want to come back into the stable after that grain and hay. It gets COLD out there at night, in the middle of winter! To sweeten the deal, for many governments, our own government could start pushing various alcoholic beverages that are exported by those dependent governments. We might even lower the drinking age, and raise the drunk driving BAC. Crazier shit has happened.
We do have enough batshit crazy politicians, they might even suggest that people are better off being addicted to opiates, than cannabis. All the recriminations over our current opiate crisis could be overturned in a single congress, along with all the progress on cannabis.
Never underestimate the power of idiocy backed by greed.
Have you hugged your
presidentugly dog today?
(Score: 1) by YeaWhatevs on Wednesday March 20, @05:22PM
I just came for that, thanks.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by NotSanguine on Wednesday March 20, @05:28PM (5 children)
As I told all my nephews and nieces as they got to be teenagers:
As for psychosis from the use of cannabis or other substances, yes it happens. In my experience it's pretty rare with cannabis, although some folks experience paranoia if they use more than they expected/normally do/try it for the first time/etc. However, that's generally temporary, lasting only until someone can talk you down or the effects wear off.
Those with mental illness often self-medicate with cannabis, especially given that most anti-psychotic drugs leave people *not* feeling anything, which can be quite distressing to many.
A couple of simple rules:
1. If [substance] has a negative effect, don't use it;
2. If [substance] causes significant issues, go to an urgent-care facility or emergency room;
3. If you suffer from mental illness, self-medicating (whether it be with cannabis or something else) is a very bad idea.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday March 20, @05:38PM (2 children)
I experience paranoia when speeding through a small backwoods town, particularly in rural Louisiana - that's not a drug induced effect, and just because they are using drugs doesn't mean the drug is causing the paranoia.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Wednesday March 20, @05:50PM (1 child)
I've been using cannabis and interacting with folks using cannabis since 1975. Some people experience paranoia when using cannabis. I've seen it happen. Some people fall asleep when using cannabis. I've seen it happen. Some people just enjoy it. I've seen it happen. Some people don't have negative effects, but don't like how cannabis makes them feel. I've seen it happen.
So, yes. Drugs are not the *only* cause of paranoia, or necessarily the proximate cause when using drugs, but they can and do cause paranoia in some people at certain times. I've seen it happen.
Unless you can show me actual data that says the above is wrong, I'm going with my decades-worth of anecdotal evidence.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 20, @05:59PM
yep. weed keeps me up, while most people get sleepy.
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Wednesday March 20, @05:46PM (1 child)
While we don't know the time scale, Dolphins like to get high too: https://www.independent.co.uk/environment/nature/dolphins-deliberately-get-high-on-puffer-fish-nerve-toxins-by-carefully-chewing-and-passing-them-9030126.html [independent.co.uk]
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Wednesday March 20, @05:58PM
Flipper [wikipedia.org] better stay the hell out of my puffer fish stash!
Don't test me on this!
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by opinionated_science on Wednesday March 20, @05:35PM
the THC molecule has a much higher affinity than the CBD molecule to the CB1 receptor. CBD that acts as an allosteric modulator for THC.
The breeding of high-THC fraction plants (for profit of course..), is the cause of this and was suspected sometime ago.
This the "war on drugs" coming home to roost....
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday March 20, @05:36PM
It's not paranoia when they really are out to get you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 20, @05:40PM
That's ... just ... like ... your Opinion, man.
It ain't the doobies, it's Walter, the fucking moron.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Barenflimski on Wednesday March 20, @06:02PM
We started off with Mexican ditch weed. We demonized that. It was made illegal. Once it was illegal, it made a whole lot more sense for people to traffic in the highest potency stuff. Higher potency, same fines per pound meant the same pound could reach even more people. Until weed was legalized the strength of weed only got stronger. Only since it has been regulated can one find marijuana that isn't as strong as possible in dispensaries. Now they even grow and sell some weed that has little or no THC, and sometimes even CBD only strains. People haven't stopped smoking marijuana because of the potency.
We started off with people taking handfuls of opiate pills from their doctor. We cracked down on that source extremely efficiently and made it almost impossible for those same people to get their pills. Enter the black market. Because Fentanyl is cheaper and can be transported as grains of sand per dose, it is now the biggest driver of Opiate deaths. People haven't stopped taking opiates because of the potency.
Drug laws are not saving anyone from themselves. Drug laws only succeed in creating an empty space for people to get lost and even die in. Drug laws are not saving the economy. Drug laws are not stopping thefts and muggings. Every time these zero tolerance laws are applied it makes the lives of regular folks more dangerous. People using drugs is not some sort of outlying case. The majority of people use some sort of drug or another.
All these laws have accomplished is creating market pressure for more and more potent drugs. It would be positive if the policies didn't kill them or send them into a state of psychosis.