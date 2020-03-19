from the absence-of-proof-is-not-proof-of-absence dept.
Despite U.S. Pressure, Germany Refuses To Exclude Huawei's 5G Technology
The Trump administration insists that Chinese firm Huawei, which makes 5G technology, could hand over data to the Chinese government. The U.S. has warned European allies, including Germany, Hungary and Poland, to ban Huawei from its 5G network or risk losing access to intelligence-sharing.
Germany has refused to ban any company, despite pressure from the U.S. Instead, Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated that her country would instead tighten security rules. "Our approach is not to simply exclude one company or one actor," she told a conference in Berlin on Tuesday, "but rather we have requirements of the competitors for this 5G technology."
Did The U.S. Just Lose Its War With Huawei?
"There are two things I don't believe in," Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday, referring to Germany's standoff with the United States over Huawei's inclusion in her country's 5G rollout. "First, to discuss these very sensitive security questions publicly, and, second, to exclude a company simply because it's from a certain country."
Europe now seems likely to settle on 'careful and considered' inclusion of Huawei instead of any blanket bans. Chancellor Merkel stressed this week that a joined-up EU response would be "desirable", and Italy and the U.K. are also backing away from Washington's prohibition on Huawei's 5G technology. If they fold, it is likely the broader European Union will follow suit. And if those key European allies can't be carried, what chance Asia-Pacific, Africa, the Middle East?
There comes a tipping point in any battle, and with this one, we may be just about there. Even as the head of the U.S. European Command told the Armed Services Committee "we're concerned about [Germany's] telecommunications' backbone being compromised... If [Huawei] is inside of their defense communications, then we're not going to communicate with them," the industry was delivering a very different message. "We've not seen any evidence of backdoors into the network," said Vodafone's most senior lawyer in the U.K. "If the Americans have evidence, please put it out on the table."
Clearest sign yet of diminished U.S. influence?
Also at Bloomberg and Reuters.
Exclusive: U.S. lawmakers urge AT&T to cut commercial ties with Huawei - sources
U.S. lawmakers are urging AT&T Inc, the No. 2 wireless carrier, to cut commercial ties to Chinese phone maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and oppose plans by telecom operator China Mobile Ltd to enter the U.S. market because of national security concerns, two congressional aides said.
[...] Earlier this month, AT&T was forced to scrap a plan to offer its customers Huawei handsets after some members of Congress lobbied against the idea with federal regulators, sources told Reuters.
The U.S. government has also blocked a string of Chinese acquisitions over national security concerns, including Ant Financial's proposed purchase of U.S. money transfer company MoneyGram International Inc.
The lawmakers are also advising U.S. firms that if they have ties to Huawei or China Mobile, it could hamper their ability to do business with the U.S. government, one aide said, requesting anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
Related: NSA Spied on Chinese Government and Huawei
Kaspersky Willing to Hand Source Code Over to U.S. Government
Kaspersky Lab has been Working With Russian Intelligence
FBI Reportedly Advising Companies to Ditch Kaspersky Apps
Federal Government, Concerned About Cyberespionage, Bans Use of Kaspersky Labs Products
The U.S. Intel Community's Demonization of Huawei Remains Highly Hypocritical
We've noted for some time how Chinese hardware vendor Huawei has been consistently accused of spying on American citizens without any substantive, public evidence. You might recall that these accusations flared up several years ago, resulting in numerous investigations that culminated in no hard evidence whatsoever to support the allegations. We're not talking about superficial inquiries, we're talking about eighteen months, in-depth reviews by people with every interest in exposing them. One anonymous insider put it this way in the wake of the last bout of hysteria surrounding the company:
We knew certain parts of government really wanted" evidence of active spying, said one of the people, who requested anonymity. "We would have found it if it were there.
[...] This week, hysteria concerning Huawei again reached a fevered pitch, as U.S. intelligence chiefs, testifying before Congress over Russian hacking and disinformation concerns, again proclaimed that Huawei was spying on American citizens and their products most assuredly should not be used:
At the hearing, FBI Director Chris Wray testified, "We're deeply concerned about the risks of allowing any company or entity that is beholden to foreign governments that don't share our values to gain positions of power inside our telecommunications networks." Purchasing Huawei or ZTE products, Wray added, "provides the capacity to maliciously modify or steal information. And it provides the capacity to conduct undetected espionage.
Which values would those be, exactly? Would it be the values, as leaked Edward Snowden docs revealed, that resulted in the NSA hacking into Huawei, stealing source code, then attempting to plant its own backdoors into Huawei products? Or perhaps it's the values inherent in working closely with companies like AT&T to hoover up every shred of data that touches the AT&T network and share it with the intelligence community? Perhaps it's the values inherent in trying to demonize encryption, by proxy weakening security for everyone?
President Trump yesterday signed a defense funding bill that included a sweeping ban on the US government using technology supplied by Chinese telecommunications giants ZTE and Huawei. The bill also includes a narrower ban on using surveillance gear provided by Chinese companies Hytera Communications, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, or Dahua Technology for national security applications.
The legislation directs federal agencies to stop using the Chinese-made hardware within two years. If that proves impractical, an agency can apply for a waiver to permit a longer phase-out period.
Obviously, being banned from selling to the US government is a significant blow to these companies. But overall the bill actually represents something of a reprieve for ZTE. Back in June, the US Senate passed a version of the bill that would have re-imposed an export ban that would have been a de facto death sentence for ZTE because ZTE is heavily dependent on components like Qualcomm chips and Google's Android operating system.
Previously: Verizon Cancels Plans to Sell Huawei Phone Due to U.S. Government Pressure
U.S. Intelligence Agency Heads Warn Against Using Huawei and ZTE Products
The U.S. Intelligence Community's Demonization of Huawei Remains Highly Hypocritical
Huawei CEO Still Committed to the U.S. Market
Rural Wireless Association Opposes U.S. Government Ban on Huawei and ZTE Equipment
ZTE Suspends Operations Due to U.S. Ban (UPDATED)
The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Australia's government on Thursday banned major Chinese telecoms firm Huawei Technologies from supplying equipment for its planned 5G mobile network, citing risks of foreign interference.
The 1000-word statement did not mention China, or the Chinese telecommunications equipment giants Huawei or ZTE. Nor did it plainly state the bombshell decision that they are to be banned from building Australia's new telecommunications network.
The fifth generation mobile telecoms system, or 5G, is a big deal. It's to be the key architecture of an increasingly wired nation, connecting power and water systems, medical and driverless technologies, systems in homes and hospitals, factories and farms, enabling the so-called "internet of things".
If you're getting the impression that the government didn't want to draw attention to the announcement, you're right. After months of careful scrutiny, the cabinet's national security committee had made the decision a week earlier. Then sat on it.
Washington Asks Allies to Drop Huawei
The U.S. government has initiated an extraordinary outreach campaign to foreign allies, trying to persuade wireless and internet providers in these countries to avoid telecommunications equipment from China's Huawei Technologies Co., according to people familiar with the situation.
American officials have briefed their government counterparts and telecom executives in friendly countries where Huawei equipment is already in wide use, including Germany, Italy and Japan, about what they see as cybersecurity risks, these people said. The U.S. is also considering increasing financial aid for telecommunications development in countries that shun Chinese-made equipment, some of these people say.
Also: The US is warning other countries against using Huawei's 5G tech
Huawei Arrest Tests China's Leaders as Fear and Anger Grip Elite
The arrest of one of China's leading tech executives by the Canadian police for extradition to the United States has unleashed a combustible torrent of outrage and alarm among affluent and influential Chinese, posing a delicate political test for President Xi Jinping and his grip on the loyalty of the nation's elite.
The outpouring of conflicting sentiments — some Chinese have demanded a boycott of American products while others have expressed anxiety about their investments in the United States — underscores the unusual, politically charged nature of the Trump administration's latest move to counter China's drive for technological superiority.
In a hearing on Friday in Vancouver, Canadian prosecutors said the executive, Meng Wanzhou of the Chinese telecom giant Huawei, faced accusations of participating in a scheme to trick financial institutions into making transactions that violated United States sanctions against Iran.
Unlike a new round of tariffs or more tough rhetoric from American officials, the detention of Ms. Meng, the company's chief financial officer, appears to have driven home the intensifying rivalry between the United States and China in a visceral way for the Chinese establishment — and may force Mr. Xi to adopt a tougher stance against Washington, analysts said. In part, that is because Ms. Meng, 46, is so embedded in that establishment herself.
Previously: Canada Arrests Huawei's Global Chief Financial Officer in Vancouver
Related: New Law Bans U.S. Government from Buying Equipment from Chinese Telecom Giants ZTE and Huawei
Australia Bans China's Huawei (and maybe ZTE) from 5G Mobile Network Project
Washington Asks Allies to Drop Huawei
Huawei's kit removed from emergency services 4G network
BT has confirmed that equipment made by Huawei is being removed from the heart of a communication system being developed for the UK's police forces and other emergency services. It follows a statement from BT earlier this month that it was swapping out the Chinese firm's kit from the "core" of its 3G and 4G mobile networks.
The Sunday Telegraph was first to report the latest development. It said the move could extend work on the late-running £2.3bn project.
BT is covering the cost of the switch. It does not believe the changeover will lead to a further delay.
See also: Defying US crackdown, Huawei ships a record 200 million smartphones in 2018
Residents in a Sydney suburb have rejected small cell Huawei boxes that are part of the 5G rollout. While this type of infrastructure normally requires approval, these boxes are simply being stuck on poles around the place. Their purpose is to supplement the forthcoming 5G network which will replace the existing 3G/4G network in the future. The residents so far are limiting themselves to requesting the local council to removing the undesired boxes.
Are they just fearful Luddites or are they blocking Big Brother?
Report: DOJ pursuing criminal charges against Huawei for theft of tech
In the wake of a civil lawsuit by T-Mobile and other telecommunications companies against the Chinese networking and telecommunications company Huawei, the US Department of Justice is reportedly conducting a criminal investigation of the company. According to a Wall Street Journal report, the DOJ is close to filing an indictment against Huawei for theft of trade secrets, including the technology used in a robot developed by T-Mobile to test smartphones.
[...] In the recent civil case, which was originally filed in 2014, a jury in Seattle found that Huawei had stolen robotic technology from a T-Mobile lab. Huawei had used the access it gained by being a handset supplier to obtain copies of the robot's specifications and steal software, parts, and trade secrets from the lab. According to T-Mobile's original filing in the suit, "Huawei initially tried to cover up its actions but ultimately admitted that its employees misappropriated parts and information about T-Mobile's robot in coordination with Huawei R&D so that Huawei could build and improve its own testing robot."
FBI reportedly carried out a sting operation on Huawei at a burger joint - While a Bloomberg reporter watched from a nearby gelato stand.
The makers of a super-hard smartphone glass made partially of synthetic diamonds took part in an FBI sting on Huawei, according to a new Bloomberg report. The operation apparently took place at a Prime Burger joint in Vegas during CES last month, while a Businessweek reporter watched from a nearby gelato stand. The embattled Chinese company had ordered samples of the "Miraj Diamond Glass" from US startup Akhan Semiconductor in 2017, only to return them badly damaged. Suspecting Huawei of intellectual property theft, Akhan's founder Adam Khan reportedly contacted the FBI, which drafted him and COO Carl Shurboff to take part in its Huawei investigations.
Email and text communications between the startup and a Huawei engineer were reportedly forwarded to the agency as part of the inquiry. A phone call between Khan, Shurboff and the same Huawei representative was also allegedly tapped on December 10th. Then came the Vegas sting, with the same Huawei staffer in attendance along with her colleague, Jennifer Lo, a senior official with the company in Santa Clara, California. Unbeknown to them, Khan and Shurboff were allegedly taping the entire get-together.
Throughout the meeting, the Huawei reps denied that it had violated US export laws, including provisions of the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), which control the export of materials with defense applications -- diamond being one of those materials. They also "claimed ignorance" when it came to the damaged samples.
The FBI also raided a Huawei lab in San Diego. This particular investigation has not resulted in any charges yet.
Also at CNBC.
Related: Arrest of Huawei Executive Causing Discontent Among Chinese Elites
China Arrests Former Canadian Diplomat; Chinese Companies Ban iPhones, Require Huawei Phones
Huawei Under Investigation by DoJ for Theft of T-Mobile Trade Secrets
https://www.bbc.com/news/business-47274679
The founder of Huawei has said there is "no way the US can crush" the company, in an exclusive interview with the BBC.
Ren Zhengfei described the arrest of his daughter Meng Wanzhou, the company's chief financial officer, as politically motivated.
The US is pursuing criminal charges against Huawei and Ms Meng, including money laundering, bank fraud and stealing trade secrets.
Huawei denies any wrongdoing.
Also at CNBC.
(Score: 2) by opinionated_science on Wednesday March 20, @06:24PM (1 child)
give a few years, there'll be a new scandal and we can all go "Hah Hah!" (Nelson voice!)
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday March 20, @06:54PM
New scandal in which country?
If you mean new scandal in the US, I'm not sure at this point what could seem scandalous any more.
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 20, @06:32PM
That's because the US cannot offer reasonable alternatives, because our best techs are spying "social media networks" and shiny overpriced i-phones. All that fancy claims about SV being the bastion of innovation, that's a long-gone history.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Snotnose on Wednesday March 20, @06:38PM (1 child)
The NSA has been caught with their hands in Cisco routers. The Chinese have been accused but not caught.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Wednesday March 20, @06:45PM
Trump's war on Huawei is because China would implant spyware into routers and infrastructure equipment.
If the administration is assumed to be correct, then it is an admission of yet one more thing that China is better at.
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
(Score: 4, Informative) by DannyB on Wednesday March 20, @06:42PM (3 children)
At some point might the US be ostracized by the other 96% of the world's population?
(Yes, I wrote ostracized, not oversized. I know Americans like everything big.)
World population: about 7.53 Billion.
US population: about 327 Million.
Using a sophisticated mathematical technique: Rest of the world is 95.66%. I only say this because I've had someone say [citation needed] before (on green site). Use Google and get help from elementary school math teacher please.
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday March 20, @06:47PM
Cute. I was wavering between "funny" and "informative". I went with the more serious mod. :^)
Have you hugged your
presidentugly dog today?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday March 20, @07:21PM (1 child)
My country will not ostracize the US, presumably because we're scared of what you might do to us, as we're small and harmless.
Germany, however might have had enough.
The US spied on the German Chancellor's phone communications.
Then you elected a President that seems to think NATO is past it's use by date.
Then you sent them an ambassador who is interfering in local politics.
You're not doing yourselves any favours with your friends.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 20, @07:31PM
We know, but as you can see from many of the more prolific commenters here the US was hijacked by trolls. There is little we can do but wait to see if we can survive this shit storm, and if we do THEN we find out if we can pass some sane legislation.
The big problem is so many US citizens have been brainwashed into blind faith, and it is SO BAD that we have many people actively supporting Trump despite the mountain of evidence that he is a horrible person in just about every single way. As we see on here facts don't matter, just the blind faith.
We shall see how it shakes out, but if we don't get election reform at the minimum then the US is fucked.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday March 20, @06:45PM (1 child)
It's really beginning to look like this battle is a lost cause. I started out kinda neutral, but I'm beginning to slide toward Huawei's side. Is their gear compromised, or is it not?
If, A, it is compromised, then the US needs to publicize the fact, so that everyone can decide, based on facts.
B, it is NOT compromised, then the US is definitely losing the fight. Then it moves from a security issue, into the economics arena - and no one outside the US is going to pay extra just to make the US "feel good".
Who is leading the charge in this fight, anyway? Dems? Repubs? A few select corporations in competition with Huawei?
Yeah, it's pretty clear. The US no longer issues edicts that all the "free world" obeys.
Have you hugged your
presidentugly dog today?
(Score: 3, Informative) by DannyB on Wednesday March 20, @06:49PM
That sounds too much like something resembling work.
1. The US would have to acquire or borrow the equipment to study
2. The NSA would need to have some kind of capability to reverse engineer and disassemble code. (yes I'm snickering)
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
(Score: 4, Informative) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Wednesday March 20, @06:47PM
Behind the scenes stuff we're never exposed to: Were there actual proof, the NSA would be ordered to share it with the CIA, and the CIA would be given clearance to give that proof to BND. BND would tell Merkel. Merkel would then get on board.
My guess is that the US is still playing Trade War, and pushing so hard against loss of intellectual property secret loss that Huawei will no longer play ball with U.S. governmental code reviews. But Germany, not trying to play Trade War, is under no such restriction with them and can still do code review if that is a necessary facet, so they have no reason to distrust them.
Make America Seem Huge Under Great And Nebulous Aims. MASHUGANA.