from the What-about-[Microsoft]-Bob? dept.
Microsoft Office users in the 1990s likely have less-than-kind memories of "Clippit," also known as "Clippy," one of the assistants introduced in Microsoft Office 1997. The assistant concept was the result of a "tragic misunderstanding of a truly profound bit of scientific research" into how humans interact with computers, prompting Microsoft to attempt anthropomorphizing the experience of computing, to prevent users from-among other things-reacting violently by hitting a computer when it does not perform as expected.
[...]Now, the Microsoft Office team has revived Clippy as an app to provide animated Clippy stickers in chats in Microsoft Teams, the Slack competitor bundled with Microsoft Office 365. Microsoft Teams absorbed Microsoft's previous workplace collaboration software, Skype for Business, in 2017. Skype for Business was introduced in 2015 as a rebranded version of Lync, which was introduced in 2010 as a rebranded Office Communicator.
[...]The Clippy app is thankfully not included by default. It is available on GitHub, available for Office 365 tenant administrators to deploy for their organization. Clippy is depicted in various situations, including "Happy Hour," as well as holding a coffee cup in front of its face(?), reminiscent of 2000-era Paul Thurott aesthetic.
https://www.techrepublic.com/article/microsoft-reanimates-corpse-of-maligned-office-assistant-clippy-to-help-teams-compete-with-slack/
(Score: 3, Insightful) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday March 20, @08:03PM (6 children)
My life has not been complete since Microsoft killed off Clippy.
He was a good friend, and helped me write many letters. I miss him.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday March 20, @08:19PM
Microsoft Reanimates Corpse of Maligned Office Assistant "Clippy" as Teams Snicker App
I could understand why the teams would be snickering. But didn't parse until I recognized the word properly.
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
(Score: 3, Funny) by krishnoid on Wednesday March 20, @08:36PM (1 child)
Good thing all that effort in helping him find new work [wikipedia.org] paid off, then!
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday March 20, @08:59PM
Hey, Clippy! Remember the '60s?
Yeah!
Then you weren't there!
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Wednesday March 20, @08:49PM (2 children)
For any Red Dwarf fans out there, it is my belief that Clippy was modelled on Toastie the Toaster. Always doing what he's been told to do, not helping in that process in any way shape or form.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday March 20, @08:52PM (1 child)
Talkie Toaster [youtube.com], you smeghead!
Yakko: "All is strange and vague." Dot: "Are we dead?" Yakko: "Or is this Ohio?"
(Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday March 20, @09:07PM
Toasty McToastface seems a good compromise to me.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday March 20, @08:22PM (1 child)
Hey, how about this . . .
Make the computer perform as expected and needed. Then they wouldn't react violently. If you're getting a violent reaction, then you're not doing it right. Clippy is not the answer. Clippy is a band-aid type solution.
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday March 20, @08:38PM
Running natural language parser ... done.
"It seems that you've reacted violently and now need a band-aid. Would you like some help in ordering one from Microsoft's clone of Amazon.com?"
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Wednesday March 20, @08:44PM (1 child)
Clippy was nothing more than a reanimated Microsoft Bob [wikipedia.org].
Bob predated the office assistant and was designed for "Least Common Denominator" type of user. Microsoft Bob came to fruition as an abstraction layer on top of Windows 3.1 (which of course was an abstraction layer on top of DOS,) to
bloat the system even moremake the system even easier for non-techies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 20, @09:00PM
And Microsoft Bob failed so badly that the lead on it was forced to marry Bill Gates!! True story!
(Score: 2) by edIII on Wednesday March 20, @09:09PM (1 child)
Isn't the corpse of a paper clip still a paper clip?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday March 20, @09:13PM
FOUL, FOUL MAGICK
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]