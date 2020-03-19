from the Shiver-me-timbers! dept.
Evidence Rogue Waves are Getting More Extreme:
Research led by the University of Southampton (UK) suggests that 'rogue' waves are occurring less often, but becoming more extreme.
Scientists have, for the first time, used long-term data from a wide expanse of ocean to investigate how these rare, unexpected and hazardous ocean phenomena behave. Their findings are published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Waves are classed as 'rogue' when they are over twice the height of the average sea state around them. From trough to peak, past observations have put some at over 30 metres high. The fiercest are capable of damaging or sinking ships, can wound or kill crew members and on occasions have swept people off the shoreline and out to sea.
A team of engineers and oceanographers from the University of Southampton, together with researchers from The National Oceanography Centre (NOC), examined over 20 years of information (sourced between 1994-2016) from 15 buoys which provide surface data along the US western seaboard – stretching from Seattle in the north, to San Diego in the south.
The data showed instances of rogue waves vary greatly, depending on the area of sea and time period focused on. On average though, the team found instances of rogue waves (across the two decade window) fell slightly, but that rogue wave size, relative to the background sea, increased.
[...] Around the world, rogue waves occur many times each day and are a major issue globally for the shipping industry. For example, a study in 2004 (ESA MaxWave), with a three week window, identified more than ten individual giant waves above 25 metres in height.
Imagine what it would be like to be on a ship and see a wall of water 25 meters (about 80 feet) tall coming at you.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Osamabobama on Wednesday March 20, @09:58PM
From the paper [nature.com]:
It's hard to boil the data down to a soundbite; max heights may be increasing, frequency decreasing, some places not so much...it's best to just read the source material until you're bored.
The most useful line, though, is surely to be ignored by journalists:
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday March 20, @10:01PM
> Imagine what it would be like to be on a ship and see a wall of water 25 meters (about 80 feet) tall coming at you.
"I should have been on a boat" or "Where's the surfboard?"
That said, unless you're just at the wrong place and time, a wave is not a wall of water.
