Evidence Rogue Waves are Getting More Extreme

posted by chromas on Wednesday March 20, @09:32PM   Printer-friendly
from the Shiver-me-timbers! dept.
News

martyb writes:

Evidence Rogue Waves are Getting More Extreme:

Research led by the University of Southampton (UK) suggests that 'rogue' waves are occurring less often, but becoming more extreme.

Scientists have, for the first time, used long-term data from a wide expanse of ocean to investigate how these rare, unexpected and hazardous ocean phenomena behave. Their findings are published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Waves are classed as 'rogue' when they are over twice the height of the average sea state around them. From trough to peak, past observations have put some at over 30 metres high. The fiercest are capable of damaging or sinking ships, can wound or kill crew members and on occasions have swept people off the shoreline and out to sea.

A team of engineers and oceanographers from the University of Southampton, together with researchers from The National Oceanography Centre (NOC), examined over 20 years of information (sourced between 1994-2016) from 15 buoys which provide surface data along the US western seaboard – stretching from Seattle in the north, to San Diego in the south.

The data showed instances of rogue waves vary greatly, depending on the area of sea and time period focused on. On average though, the team found instances of rogue waves (across the two decade window) fell slightly, but that rogue wave size, relative to the background sea, increased.

[...] Around the world, rogue waves occur many times each day and are a major issue globally for the shipping industry. For example, a study in 2004 (ESA MaxWave), with a three week window, identified more than ten individual giant waves above 25 metres in height.

Imagine what it would be like to be on a ship and see a wall of water 25 meters (about 80 feet) tall coming at you.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 4, Informative) by Osamabobama on Wednesday March 20, @09:58PM

    by Osamabobama (5842) on Wednesday March 20, @09:58PM (#817558)

    From the paper [nature.com]:

    Trends in the mean wave crest heights are weak and none are statistically significant.

    It's hard to boil the data down to a soundbite; max heights may be increasing, frequency decreasing, some places not so much...it's best to just read the source material until you're bored.

    The most useful line, though, is surely to be ignored by journalists:

    Therefore, the common practice of stating a single occurrence likelihood for an ocean basin is not valid.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 20, @09:58PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 20, @09:58PM (#817559)

    Did they correct for the increasing number of hipsters living in Oregon during the twenty year sample period?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 20, @10:14PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 20, @10:14PM (#817574)

      What is more sad? That hipsters became mainstream? Or that some AC is so angry at the word 'artisinal' that they lash out nonsensically?

      • (Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday March 20, @10:32PM

        by Sulla (5173) on Wednesday March 20, @10:32PM (#817587) Journal

        Do you live on the west coast? Everything is "artisanal" and its all a scam to sell normal products for more.

  • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday March 20, @10:01PM

    by bob_super (1357) on Wednesday March 20, @10:01PM (#817563)

    > Imagine what it would be like to be on a ship and see a wall of water 25 meters (about 80 feet) tall coming at you.

    "I should have been on a boat" or "Where's the surfboard?"

    That said, unless you're just at the wrong place and time, a wave is not a wall of water.

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday March 20, @10:13PM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Wednesday March 20, @10:13PM (#817570) Journal

    I blame social media!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 20, @10:20PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 20, @10:20PM (#817579)

    ... A wave is "Rogue" when it is will to fight the Empire when the rest of the Rebellion won't engage.

    That's a true Rogue One.

    *ba dum tiss.....*

