https://www.sciencenews.org/article/people-can-sense-earth-magnetic-field-brain-waves-suggest
http://www.eneuro.org/content/early/2019/03/18/ENEURO.0483-18.2019
doi:10.1523/ENEURO.0483-18.2019
Birds, fish and some other creatures can sense Earth’s magnetic field and use it for navigation (SN: 6/14/14, p. 10). Scientists have long wondered whether humans, too, boast this kind of magnetoreception. Now, by exposing people to an Earth-strength magnetic field pointed in different directions in the lab, researchers from the United States and Japan have discovered distinct brain wave patterns that occur in response to rotating the field in a certain way.
These findings, reported in a study published online March 18 in eNeuro, offer evidence that people do subconsciously respond to Earth’s magnetic field — although it’s not yet clear exactly why or how our brains use this information.
[...]During the experiment, 26 participants each sat with their eyes closed in a dark, quiet chamber lined with electrical coils. These coils manipulated the magnetic field inside the chamber such that it remained the same strength as Earth’s natural field but could be pointed in any direction. Participants wore an EEG cap that recorded the electrical activity of their brains while the surrounding magnetic field rotated in various directions.
This setup simulated the effect of someone turning in different directions in Earth’s natural, unchanging field without requiring a participant to actually move. (Complete stillness prevented motor-control thoughts from tainting brain waves due to the magnetic field.) The researchers compared these EEG readouts with those from control trials where the magnetic field inside the chamber didn’t move.
Joseph Kirschvink, a neurobiologist and geophysicist at Caltech, and colleagues studied alpha waves to determine whether the brain reacts to changes in magnetic field direction. Alpha waves generally dominate EEG readings while a person is sitting idle but fade when someone receives sensory input, like a sound or touch.
Sure enough, changes in the magnetic field triggered changes in people’s alpha waves. Specifically, when the magnetic field pointed toward the floor in front of a participant facing north — the direction that Earth’s magnetic field points in the Northern Hemisphere — swiveling the field counterclockwise from northeast to northwest triggered an average 25 percent dip in the amplitude of alpha waves. That change was about three times as strong as natural alpha wave fluctuations seen in control trials.
[...]Even accounting for which magnetic changes the brain picks up, researchers still don’t know what our minds might use that information for, Kirschvink says. Another lingering mystery is how, exactly, our brains detect Earth’s magnetic field. According to the researchers, the brain wave patterns uncovered in this study may be explained by sensory cells containing a magnetic mineral called magnetite, which has been found in magnetoreceptive trout as well as in the human brain (SN: 8/11/12, p. 13). Future experiments could confirm or eliminate that possibility.
With this first compelling evidence that humans are subconsciously processing magnetic signals, “we can [try to] identify the brain region it originates from and try to identify the nature of the cells” responsible, says Michael Winklhofer, a magnetoreception researcher at the University of Oldenburg in Germany. “This is really the first step.”
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday March 20, @11:23PM (2 children)
If my friend who believes in all the New Age medicine and Fong Sui hears about this, there is no way we'll escape the avalanche of Goop-grade BS that will get unleashed.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday March 20, @11:26PM
Shuddup! I've got some tiger-repelling rocks to sell him.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 20, @11:28PM
You can probably make a fortune selling "magnetic realignment devices" to her crowd though - 30 minutes a day in the special chamber will be sure to leave you happier, healthier, and smarter! High-tech feng sui consulting firms, making sure the magnetic influences are correctly aligned, special shielding to prevent electrical wires from interfering with their brainwaves, electromagnetic toilets that align your bowels for optimal movement and ease of mind.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 20, @11:36PM
It's only a matter of time before they declare that compass points are an artificial construct imposed by society and that everyone should be able to self-declare what direction they are facing (or even that they see facing in multiple directions at once).
(Score: 2) by legont on Wednesday March 20, @11:55PM
I've read somewhere that Aboriginal Australians do not have words for left/right. How they make it? When in danger one could scream to his buddy "crocodile to the south-west". Apparently they are aware of the geographical position all the time. Perhaps they do it by sensing magnetic field. (The source claimed they keep track of their their orientation)
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 21, @12:02AM
Have you noticed that some people have a very good sense of direction (without a GPS phone)? Maybe they are using this magnetic effect in some way, although they may not consciously know how?
My cousin doesn't wear a watch and years ago (long before cell phones) you could ask her what time it was and she knew to the minute. This wasn't a fluke, she was consistently accurate. I don't know how to explain this but it was far better than any series of lucky guesses at the time.
One of my first bosses had worked in an automotive engine assembly plant where part tolerances weren't all "damn near perfect" the way they are now. Pistons had to be measured and then matched with cylinder bores to give an acceptable clearance. He reported that after some time doing this, the more skilled operators could look at the block and select a suitable piston with their hands (then confirmed by measurement). Saved a lot of time hunting through a box of pistons. Can you see and feel a thousandth of an inch (~1/40th mm) repeatably? These workers could, although I have no idea how.
Bottom line, with training (and perhaps some genetic luck), certain people are much more sensitive/capable than average people. This isn't limited to elite athletes, although they can be truly extraordinary.