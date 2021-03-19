Stories
Zipcar Strands Customers due to Communications Outage

posted by martyb on Thursday March 21, @02:28AM   Printer-friendly
from the entering-the-matrix dept.
RandomFactor writes:

Zipcar, a subsidiary of Avis Rent a Car, is a popular car-sharing service. The cars are dependent on communications with the company's reservation system in order to function. This is fine of course, until the inevitable happens:

On Saturday, customers of car-sharing service Zipcar made a startling discovery. No matter what they did or how hard they tried, they couldn’t get the cars they had reserved to turn on.

The incident, which lasted several hours and affected an unknown number of vehicles and customers, serves as a reminder of the hazards associated with technology that is increasingly reliant on network connectivity to function.

Zipcar manages a fleet of 12,000 cars many of which were rendered inoperative due to an outage experienced by a third party telecommunications vendor. So once a driver turned off the engine (say to get gas, or any other reason)

The doors could open, but the engine and electronic systems wouldn’t respond.

Customers in various states and Canada shared stories of being stranded and waiting on a no doubt overwhelmed customer service to respond.

According to well known IT security wonk Bruce Schneier

This is a reliability issue that turns into a safety issue. Systems that touch the direct physical world like this need better fail-safe defaults.

Reality and Virtual Reality continue their inevitable merger.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 21, @02:32AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 21, @02:32AM (#817669)

    squeegee men everywhere rejoiced.

