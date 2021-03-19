A lawyer and psychologist expose the interrogation techniques that make people confess to crimes they didn't commit.

Would you confess to a crime you didn't commit?

It's a question to which most people would respond with a confident and resounding "no".

That is because few people are aware of the techniques police in the United States are permitted to use during interrogations; techniques that presume guilt and are designed to break people down into a sense of complete despair before offering them one route out: a confession.

In fact, in the US, more than 25 percent of overturned wrongful convictions involve a false confession. [...]