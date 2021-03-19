Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

False Confessions: How Innocent People Confess to Crime in the US

posted by FatPhil on Thursday March 21, @08:59AM   Printer-friendly
from the when-did-you-stop-beating-your-dead-horse dept.
/dev/random

MrPlow brings us this IRC submission from soysheep9857:

A lawyer and psychologist expose the interrogation techniques that make people confess to crimes they didn't commit.

Would you confess to a crime you didn't commit?

It's a question to which most people would respond with a confident and resounding "no".

That is because few people are aware of the techniques police in the United States are permitted to use during interrogations; techniques that presume guilt and are designed to break people down into a sense of complete despair before offering them one route out: a confession.

In fact, in the US, more than 25 percent of overturned wrongful convictions involve a false confession. [...]

Source: https://www.aljazeera.com/programmes/witness/2019/03/false-confessions-innocent-people-confess-crime-190311093100363.html

Ed's notes: Firstly, apparently there's a vid accompanying the story, which those of us on prehistoric browsers are destined not to see. Secondly, of course, there's no reason that this should be a US-specific thing, as deep down it's just applied game theory. -- FP

Original Submission


«  The Fourth Horseman: CVE-2019-0797 Vulnerability
False Confessions: How Innocent People Confess to Crime in the US | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 21, @09:10AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 21, @09:10AM (#817831)

    Nice editorializing. Has the dearth of comments here now reached the point where even the whattaboutisms must be provided by the editors?

(1)