Ok, I recently submitted a story about forensic tests for distracted driving. Now we have this:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/transportation/2019/03/20/volvo-says-in-car-cameras-will-monitor-drivers-take-action-prevent-distracted-or-impaired-driving/
Volvo on Wednesday announced plans to install cameras in its vehicles that will monitor drivers for signs of distracted or impaired driving and take action if it appears that a driver’s behavior becomes dangerous.
The Swedish automaker, which recently announced that it would limit the top speeds of its cars as a way of making highways safer, said the cameras would be part of a system that would slow the vehicles and “safely park” them on the side of the road if they detected that a driver was becoming incapacitated or if the driver’s attention had lapsed for a long time. The technology would also summon help from its 24/7 assistance center.
Fuck this. That's my opinion. The day my vehicle tells me that I can't go faster than 73, when I'm headed to the emergency room...
https://www.npr.org/sections/alltechconsidered/2017/04/27/525729013/textalyzer-aims-to-curb-distracted-driving-but-what-about-privacy
If you're one of the many who text, read email or view Facebook on your phone while driving, be warned: Police in your community may soon have a tool for catching you red-handed.
The new "textalyzer" technology is modeled after the Breathalyzer, and would determine if you had been using your phone illegally on the road.
‘Breathalyzyer for texting’: Nevada weighs controversial technology to curb distracted driving :
Nevada is considering legislation that would allow police to test for cellphone use at the scene of a car crash. But the use of such technology to curb distracted driving also raises privacy concerns, and some critics contend it violates constitutional protections against unreasonable search and seizure.
The state is just the latest to take a hard look at so-called textalyzers. New York, New Jersey, Tennessee and the city of Chicago are mulling similar legislation.
The measure’s backers contend that existing distracted driving laws are nearly impossible to enforce. Though it’s illegal to text while driving in 47 states and the District, or use handheld devices behind the wheel in more than a dozen states, federal traffic safety figures show that distracted driving remains a persistent and deadly problem.
[...]>The Nevada bill would let police officers plug the device into a phone and scan for recent activity, like Facebook messaging or web browsing. The Israel-based company behind the textalyzer, Cellebrite, said it drew on the alcohol-detecting breathalyzer for the name.
Privacy advocates, including the American Civil Liberties Union, contend that law enforcement should not be allowed to use the tool without a warrant. Though the textalyzer has been cast as a “breathalyzer for texting,” the ACLU say it’s invasive and would violate Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable search and seizure.
The ACLU has also raised questions about the types of data the device would collect and how it would determine whether a person was using their phone with their hands or relying on a hands-free option.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by legont on Thursday March 21, @04:55PM
Sure they will; by pointing nose
downto the nearest pole.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.