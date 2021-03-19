Nevada is considering legislation that would allow police to test for cellphone use at the scene of a car crash. But the use of such technology to curb distracted driving also raises privacy concerns, and some critics contend it violates constitutional protections against unreasonable search and seizure.

The state is just the latest to take a hard look at so-called textalyzers. New York, New Jersey, Tennessee and the city of Chicago are mulling similar legislation.

The measure’s backers contend that existing distracted driving laws are nearly impossible to enforce. Though it’s illegal to text while driving in 47 states and the District, or use handheld devices behind the wheel in more than a dozen states, federal traffic safety figures show that distracted driving remains a persistent and deadly problem.

[...]>The Nevada bill would let police officers plug the device into a phone and scan for recent activity, like Facebook messaging or web browsing. The Israel-based company behind the textalyzer, Cellebrite, said it drew on the alcohol-detecting breathalyzer for the name.

Privacy advocates, including the American Civil Liberties Union, contend that law enforcement should not be allowed to use the tool without a warrant. Though the textalyzer has been cast as a “breathalyzer for texting,” the ACLU say it’s invasive and would violate Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable search and seizure.

The ACLU has also raised questions about the types of data the device would collect and how it would determine whether a person was using their phone with their hands or relying on a hands-free option.