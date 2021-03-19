A vulnerability in Ghidra, the generic disassembler and decompiler released by the NSA in early March, could be exploited to execute code remotely, researchers say.

The flaw, an XML external entity (XXE) issue, was discovered in the Ghidra project loading process immediately after the tool was released.

Impacting the project open/restore, the vulnerability can be exploited by anyone able to trick a user into opening or restoring a specially crafted project, a GitHub report reveals.

To reproduce the issue, one would need to create a project, close it, then put an XXE payload in any of the XML files in the project directory. As soon as the project is opened, the payload is executed.