Vulnerability in NSA's Reverse Engineering Tool Allows Remote Code Execution

Thursday March 21, @03:20PM
Security Software

A vulnerability in Ghidra, the generic disassembler and decompiler released by the NSA in early March, could be exploited to execute code remotely, researchers say.

The flaw, an XML external entity (XXE) issue, was discovered in the Ghidra project loading process immediately after the tool was released.

Impacting the project open/restore, the vulnerability can be exploited by anyone able to trick a user into opening or restoring a specially crafted project, a GitHub report reveals.

To reproduce the issue, one would need to create a project, close it, then put an XXE payload in any of the XML files in the project directory. As soon as the project is opened, the payload is executed.

Now that's just embarrassing.

Source: https://www.securityweek.com/vulnerability-nsas-reverse-engineering-tool-allows-remote-code-execution

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday March 21, @03:31PM

    by looorg (578) on Thursday March 21, @03:31PM (#817987)

    Vulnerability or intentional Backdoor ... You didn't really believe that the tool was free did you?

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday March 21, @03:33PM

    by Snotnose (1623) on Thursday March 21, @03:33PM (#817989)

    Is this a bug or a feature?

    If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
