Adhesive Gel Bonds to Eye Surface, Could Repair Injuries Without Surgery:
An adhesive gel packed with light-activated chemicals can seal cuts or ulcers on the cornea -- the clear surface of the eye -- and then encourage the regeneration of corneal tissue, according to a preclinical study published online today in Science Advances. The new technology, named GelCORE (gel for corneal regeneration), could one day reduce the need for surgery to repair injuries to the cornea, including those that would today require corneal transplantation.
"Our hope is that this biomaterial could fill in a major gap in technology available to treat corneal injuries," said co-corresponding author Reza Dana, MD, Director of the Cornea and Refractive Surgery Service at Massachusetts Eye and Ear and the Claes H. Dohlman Professor of Ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School. "We set out to create a material that is clear, strongly adhesive, and permits the cornea to not only close the defect, but also to regenerate. We wanted this material to allow the cells of the cornea to mesh with the adhesive and to regenerate over time to mimic something as close to the native cornea as possible."
Corneal injuries are a common cause of visual impairment worldwide, with more than 1.5 million new cases of corneal blindness reported every year. The current standard of care for filling in cuts, thinning areas, or holes in the cornea (corneal defects) includes the use of synthetic glues or surgery to patch the eye with tissue and/or corneal transplants. The synthetic glues currently available are rough, inherently toxic to tissues, difficult to handle, and can lead to significant vision loss due to the material's opacity and poor integration with corneal tissues. Corneal transplants carry risks of post-transplant complications, including infection or rejection.
Journal Reference:
Ehsan Shirzaei Sani, et. al. Sutureless repair of corneal injuries using naturally derived bioadhesive hydrogels. Science Advances, 2019; 5 (3): eaav1281 DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aav1281
