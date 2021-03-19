Mexico’s Popocatépetl volcano erupted late on Monday, hurling incandescent rock about 1.5 miles down its slopes and sending ash into the night sky near the nation’s capital.

The explosion, one of the volcano’s largest eruptions in years, was heard from nearby communities and was loud enough to shake doors and windows of houses in the city of Puebla, according to local media.

[...]Mexico’s National Centre for Disaster Prevention (CENAPRED) said the blast had sent a column of ash almost a mile (1.2 km) into the air.

In a statement, the agency urged residents — especially the some 25 million who live within about 60 miles of the mountain’s crater — not to approach the volcano, because of the danger involved in the fall of ballistic fragments.

[...]Popocatépetl is considered the most threatening volcano in North America, in terms of explosive activity and population threat. Its current low- or moderate-scale eruptive behavior can switch relatively quickly to a large, catastrophic Plinian eruption, the largest and most violent of all the types of volcanic eruptions, according to the volcanologists at the National History Museum.