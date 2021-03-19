from the nature's-fireworks dept.
Mexico’s Popocatépetl volcano erupted late on Monday, hurling incandescent rock about 1.5 miles down its slopes and sending ash into the night sky near the nation’s capital.
The explosion, one of the volcano’s largest eruptions in years, was heard from nearby communities and was loud enough to shake doors and windows of houses in the city of Puebla, according to local media.
[...]Mexico’s National Centre for Disaster Prevention (CENAPRED) said the blast had sent a column of ash almost a mile (1.2 km) into the air.
In a statement, the agency urged residents — especially the some 25 million who live within about 60 miles of the mountain’s crater — not to approach the volcano, because of the danger involved in the fall of ballistic fragments.
[...]Popocatépetl is considered the most threatening volcano in North America, in terms of explosive activity and population threat. Its current low- or moderate-scale eruptive behavior can switch relatively quickly to a large, catastrophic Plinian eruption, the largest and most violent of all the types of volcanic eruptions, according to the volcanologists at the National History Museum.
According to a report in The New York Times:
MEXICO CITY — Popocatépetl, the active volcano that rises some 40 miles southeast of the Mexican capital, exploded Monday night, sending a plume of ash and gas more than two miles into the inky sky and raining glowing rocks onto its slopes.
Video released by Mexico’s national disaster prevention agency showed a fiery light at the volcano’s crater at 9:38 p.m. The explosion was quickly enveloped in ash and pulverized rock as burning fragments of the volcano’s dome fell over a radius of a mile and a half.
[...]Over the past few weeks, the volcano has become more active, prompting the authorities to repeat warnings to keep a distance of about seven miles away from the summit.
Even then, the image of Monday’s eruption caught residents off guard, and social media was filled with awe-struck views of the volcano’s red-hot crater.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday March 21, @06:58PM (1 child)
Wow, 25 million people live around that thing. They might be in for a bad time.
I live in a city built on more than 50 volcanoes, but fortunately we haven't had an eruption in about 400 years. Overdue for one from what I hear. br.
If we do have a big one I'm not sure my insurance will be much help.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Sulla on Thursday March 21, @07:49PM
Disaster insurance is pointless. A number of years ago there was a flood in Nevada that took out a ton of homes and only one guy had flood insurance. That guy knew what was up, he knew what could happen, and he prepared for it. The fed came in and ended up covering everyone, even though they were not insured. That guy was out the 200/month (where i live at least) or whatever his areas cost was for that flood insurance for however long he owned his home, for no reason.
If the big earthquake hits? Who cares about insurance, the fed will cover it. Volcano the same.
"If lying to Congress is an enforceable crime, we are going to need more jails."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 21, @07:42PM
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 21, @07:57PM
You call that an eruption? I came harder than that. And more lethal.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday March 21, @08:08PM
Can't have been that bad since it's thursday now and this is the first time I heard about it, it didn't even make the news in northern Europe. So not enough virgins around to sate the wrath of their pagan snake deities or what?