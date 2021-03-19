from the starting-to-talk-about-real-money dept.
The EU fines Google $1.69 billion for bundling search and advertising
Google and the EU's European Commission are making all sorts of announcements lately. Fresh off the revelation that Google would implement a browser and search-engine picker in EU-sold Android devices, Google's advertising division is getting slapped with a fine next, to the tune of €1.5 billion ($1.69 billion). The European Commission's latest antitrust ruling says that Google's bundling of its advertising platform with its custom search engine program is anti-competitive toward other ad providers.
The particular wing of Google's advertising empire the Commission is concerned with here is "AdSense for Search." Adsense for Search does not refer to the famous ads above Google.com search results but, instead, are ads displayed in "Custom Search" results that can be embedded inside their websites.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 22, @12:08AM
Google can do whatever they want, if you don't like it use Yahoo instead.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 22, @12:29AM
1. Let $ORG do something illegal to benefit themselves
2. Wait awhile for it to be established.
3. Fine $ORG for some "reasonable" amount.
4. ???
5. Profit!!!
6. Repeat frequently as required to keep it a profitable venture.
I'm sure the EU officials are very busy people, not outright malicious.