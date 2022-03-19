Minds + Machines (MMX) have started 2019 on a high with the release of a company update last week for the year to the end of 2018. During the 12 month period domain registrations were up 38% to 1.84m year-on-year with steady growth since the year-end 31 December 2018. This includes around 1.65 million for their 30 new gTLDs. The rest of the registrations would be for the 4 gTLDs MMX acquired from ICM Registry: .sex, .adult, .porn and .xxx.

Billings were up 129% year-on-year due to a combination of the first time ICM contribution and a significant increase in billings from China, up over 40% year-on-year, greatly helped by .luxe registrations and healthy ongoing .vip sales. Meanwhile, .law and MMX’s US portfolio are also performing well, up over 9% when compared to the same period last year with Germany 6% ahead of last year.

[...]As part of the .luxe R&D project, which looks to provide a standardised naming convention for blockchain addresses, MMX announced it is now working with the lead developers of the Namecoin blockchain and XAYA platform to develop an easy-to-use naming solution that will integrate human readable .luxe addresses with bitcoin alphanumeric addresses in a fully secure and decentralised fashion that broadly mirrors their .luxe Ethereum naming solution that successfully launched in Q4 2018. As a result, it will be possible to securely associate memorable .luxe names not just to Ethereum alphanumeric addresses but also to bitcoin alphanumeric addresses, such as an individual’s bitcoin wallet, as well as potentially use .luxe names within the XAYA decentralised gaming universe. It is expected the .luxe bitcoin naming service will go live in H2 2019.