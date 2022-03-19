Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Finland Feds Investigate Nokia Phones Sending Data To China

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday March 23, @08:33AM   Printer-friendly
from the surely-just-a-bug dept.
Security Digital Liberty

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for FatPhil

Finland Feds Investigate Nokia Phones Sending Data To China

Finland's chief of data protection said on Thursday that he would investigate Nokia owner HMD over claims that its mobile phones have been sending data to Chinese state-owned servers.

The investigation follows an report by Norwegian public broadcaster NRK which claims that owners of Nokia 7 Plus phones may have sent sensitive information to a server in China for several months.

NRK conducted an investigation after being tipped off by a man named Henrik Austad, who monitored the traffic on his Nokia 7 - discovering that it was sending unencrypted information to a Chinese server "vnet.cn" while switched on. The data reportedly included his location, SIM card number and the phone's serial number.

The information consists of identifiable data on both the telephone and the telephone number to which it is attached, and which base station it is associated with. This enables the recipient of the package, and anyone with access to the traffic stream along the way, to follow the phone's real-time movements. -NRK

[...]When NRK tried to track down the ownership information for the URL to which the information was being sent, they hit a dead end.

(Emphasis in original.)

Original Submission


«  New Horizons Team Unravels the Many Mysteries of Ultima Thule
Finland Feds Investigate Nokia Phones Sending Data To China | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday March 23, @08:54AM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Saturday March 23, @08:54AM (#818727) Journal

    If the 5 eyes make you disappear, China can make you reappear!

    --
    Have you hugged your president ugly dog today?
(1)