Finland's chief of data protection said on Thursday that he would investigate Nokia owner HMD over claims that its mobile phones have been sending data to Chinese state-owned servers.

The investigation follows an report by Norwegian public broadcaster NRK which claims that owners of Nokia 7 Plus phones may have sent sensitive information to a server in China for several months.

NRK conducted an investigation after being tipped off by a man named Henrik Austad, who monitored the traffic on his Nokia 7 - discovering that it was sending unencrypted information to a Chinese server "vnet.cn" while switched on. The data reportedly included his location, SIM card number and the phone's serial number.

The information consists of identifiable data on both the telephone and the telephone number to which it is attached, and which base station it is associated with. This enables the recipient of the package, and anyone with access to the traffic stream along the way, to follow the phone's real-time movements. -NRK

[...]When NRK tried to track down the ownership information for the URL to which the information was being sent, they hit a dead end.