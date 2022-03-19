Stories
How to Hack Your Face to Dodge the Rise of Facial Recognition Technology

Friday March 22, @11:06PM
How to hack your face to dodge the rise of facial recognition tech

UK police forces are increasingly experimenting with controversial new facial recognition (FR) technology for crowd control and locating suspects. Critics, however, have labeled the trials a shambles, pointing to the high error rate and even higher cost of the program.

Documents released under Freedom of Information Act requests have shown that collectively South Wales Police and London's Metropolitan Police have spent millions of pounds on trials of the technology, despite the fact that both systems have been shown to have an error rate over 90 per cent.

Similar trials around the world have raised concerns around the technology, including in San Francisco where privacy advocates are calling for a ban on the use of FR by law enforcement.

  • (Score: 2) by Revek on Friday March 22, @11:12PM

    by Revek (5022) on Friday March 22, @11:12PM (#818621)

    Its funny how I thought burning chrome was just fiction.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 22, @11:17PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 22, @11:17PM (#818622)

    We must all become Elvis impersonators.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 22, @11:26PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 22, @11:26PM (#818626)

    The 90% error rate is for identifying individual suspects. But the system's accuracy rises to 97% when used as intended to identify people with dark skin and facial hair... which is no surprise since it was trained on datasets from Tower Hamlets.

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday March 22, @11:31PM

    by Snotnose (1623) on Friday March 22, @11:31PM (#818627)

    yet non-existant on practical ways to spoof FR systems. I live in San Diego, which has just installed surveillance cameras on every streetlight. [sandiegoreader.com] Who has access to this data? Umm, trust us. What are you doing with this data? Umm, trust us. How long do you keep this data? Umm, trust us.

    I'm old, one thing I learned as a teenager that never changed is Don't Trust The Government.

