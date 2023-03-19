Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

518-Million-Year-Old Cambrian Fossil Trove Discovered in China

posted by janrinok on Sunday March 24, @04:32AM   Printer-friendly
from the fossils-with-a-difference dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Spectacular new fossil bonanza captures explosion of early life

A wealth of ancient remains found by chance on the banks of a river in China are some of the most astoundingly preserved fossils now known on Earth, researchers report today in the journal Science [DOI: 10.1126/science.aau8800] [DX].

The 518-million-year-old site, called Qingjiang, joins just a few places around the world where fossil preservation is so extraordinary, it captures even soft-bodied animals. Called Lagerstätten, these special types of deposits include Canada's famous Burgess shale, which dates to 507 million years ago, and China's Chengjiang locality, which formed at about the same time as Qingjiang but in shallower waters.

"Most fossil localities throughout all of time are going to preserve the shelly things, the hard things ... [but] what these localities give you is anatomy," says Harvard paleontologist Joanna Wolfe, an expert on Cambrian life who wasn't involved in the study. "These are the best of the best."

So far, researchers have identified 101 animal species in the remains, and more than half of them are brand-new to science. "I can see a bright future," says lead study author Dongjing Fu, a paleontologist at Northwest University in Xi'an, China. "Qingjiang will be the next Burgess shale."

Also at Ars Technica.

Original Submission


«  New York Times CEO Warns About Apple News Service
518-Million-Year-Old Cambrian Fossil Trove Discovered in China | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.