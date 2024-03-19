Stories
Melting Mount Everest Glaciers Reveal Dead Climbers' Bodies

posted by chromas on Sunday March 24, @09:09AM
from the CLOSURE dept.
realDonaldTrump writes:

Folks were wondering for so long, what happened to these brave men & women? Now we know. Thank you Global Warming!

Melting glaciers on Mount Everest are revealing the bodies of dead climbers, sparking concern from the organizers of expeditions to the famous peak, according to the BBC.

The BBC reports that global warming is unlocking the deadly mountain’s gruesome secrets. Everest has claimed the lives of almost 300 climbers since the first attempt to conquer the mountain in 1921, two-thirds of whom are buried in the mountain’s ice and snow. In 1953 Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay became the first climbers to reach Everest's summit.

"Because of global warming, the ice sheet and glaciers are fast melting and the dead bodies that remained buried all these years are now becoming exposed," Ang Tshering Sherpa, former president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association, told the news outlet.

  by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 24, @09:29AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 24, @09:29AM (#818948)

    These corpses won't hurt tourism. Just train the sherpas to tell the climbers, "See that guy? He didn't listen to me. Do you want to be that guy? No? Then listen to me." Hell, they can even use it as a marketing campaign.

