NZ Makes it a Crime to Possess Christchurchs Shooter's Manifesto

posted by martyb on Sunday March 24, @02:43PM
from the 1984 dept.
hemocyanin writes:

New Zealand has banned possession of Tarrant's manifesto and it is mentioned that possessing the manifesto is a crime. None of the articles I read noted what the penalties are for possession, so I looked up the law referenced in the article above, the "Films, Videos & Publications Classification Act 1993". The maximum penalties are pretty staggering if I have these figured right:

New Zealand does have a Bill of Rights of sorts, but it is merely a statute rather than a superseding law -- in other words, it's just fluff because typically, specific statutes prevail over general statutes and so a later enacted censorship law is going to trump a general 1A type "guarantee" of the freedom of expression. Worse, the NZ Bill of Rights has a built-in neutering provision:

Section 4 specifically denies the Act any supremacy over other legislation. The section states that Courts looking at cases under the Act cannot implicitly repeal or revoke, or make invalid or ineffective, or decline to apply any provision of any statute made by parliament, whether before or after the Act was passed because it is inconsistent with any provision of this Bill of Rights.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Zealand_Bill_of_Rights_Act_1990

  • (Score: 2) by VLM on Sunday March 24, @02:59PM

    by VLM (445) Subscriber Badge on Sunday March 24, @02:59PM (#819011)

    Note New Zealand is a pretty shitty place to live, so don't be surprised it has shitty laws.

    For example, take the case of

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Dwane_Bell [wikipedia.org]

    Armed robber kills three people, got about a hundred convictions so he's in the can a long time, but he only got three years for killing three people.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lundy_murders [wikipedia.org]

    Killed two relatives, got ten years each

    The whole issue is merely Orwellian political censorship, because there's a genocide underway in NZ and "they" are trying to make it illegal to complain about it, and/or maybe the opposite being a weird attempt at drawing attention to the banned media via the Streisand effect.

    On one hand there's racists in NZ who won't rest until the last white person has been replaced with a brown person, and on the other hand nobody would care about some political screed if the government hadn't made the thoughtcrime of reading it worse than they punish murder.

