19/03/24/1358222 story
posted by chromas on Sunday March 24, @05:00PM
Faster space ships for less money, it's what we do.
foxnews.com/science/scientists-have-found-a-way-to-levitate-objects-with-light
California scientists think they’ve found a way to make objects levitate using concentrated light — a theory that could even propel spacecraft farther than they’ve ever traveled before, according to a report.
Researchers at the California Institute of Technology believe that by covering the surfaces of objects with microscopic nanoscale patterns specially designed to interact with beams of light, they could be propelled without fuel — and potentially by light sources millions of miles away, according to Phys.org.
Also at Phys.org
Scientists Have Found a Way to Levitate Objects With Light | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2, Interesting) by RandomFactor on Sunday March 24, @05:03PM
From vague memories of such things, I believe they would also need to engineer in a dampening torque somehow. Otherwise, assuming a point source of light in the frictionless realm of space, once the object was perturbed off-center it would just start a rather permanent oscillation :-p
"My battery is low and it's getting dark." - Opportunity
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Sunday March 24, @05:32PM
Levitate implies it could counteract 9.8 m/s2 within the atmosphere, allowing an object to hover. Perhaps possible for microscopic objects, but meter-scale?
Meter-scale could refer to something that would already be in space, like the Breakthrough Starshot lightsail that might have an area of 16 m2. Does this nanoscale covering solve the problem of gigawatt-class lasers melting the StarChip?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]