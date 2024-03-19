Stories
Scientists Have Found a Way to Levitate Objects With Light

California scientists think they’ve found a way to make objects levitate using concentrated light — a theory that could even propel spacecraft farther than they’ve ever traveled before, according to a report.

Researchers at the California Institute of Technology believe that by covering the surfaces of objects with microscopic nanoscale patterns specially designed to interact with beams of light, they could be propelled without fuel — and potentially by light sources millions of miles away, according to Phys.org.

  • (Score: 2, Interesting) by RandomFactor on Sunday March 24, @05:03PM

    by RandomFactor (3682) Subscriber Badge on Sunday March 24, @05:03PM (#819078)

    With this new research, objects of many different shapes and sizes—from micrometers to meters—could be manipulated with a light beam. The key is to create specific nanoscale patterns on an object's surface. This patterning interacts with light in such a way that the object can right itself when perturbed, creating a restoring torque to keep it in the light beam. Thus, rather than requiring highly focused laser beams, the objects' patterning is designed to "encode" their own stability. The light source can also be millions of miles away.

    From vague memories of such things, I believe they would also need to engineer in a dampening torque somehow. Otherwise, assuming a point source of light in the frictionless realm of space, once the object was perturbed off-center it would just start a rather permanent oscillation :-p

    "My battery is low and it's getting dark." - Opportunity

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Sunday March 24, @05:32PM

    by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Sunday March 24, @05:32PM (#819088) Journal

    Levitate implies it could counteract 9.8 m/s2 within the atmosphere, allowing an object to hover. Perhaps possible for microscopic objects, but meter-scale?

    Meter-scale could refer to something that would already be in space, like the Breakthrough Starshot lightsail that might have an area of 16 m2. Does this nanoscale covering solve the problem of gigawatt-class lasers melting the StarChip?

    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
