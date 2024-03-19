Stories
Where Spider-Man and Captain America Intern: The White House Economic Team

posted by chromas on Sunday March 24, @07:20PM
martyb writes:

Where Spider-Man and Captain America Intern: The White House Economic Team:

The 2019 Economic Report of the President [pdf] runs 705 pages and features chapters on “expanding labor force opportunities” and “ensuring a balanced financial regulatory landscape.” It also claims to be written by Batman.

For the second straight year, the group of economists that do regression analyses and forecast annual growth rates for President Trump has slipped a straight-out-of-Comic-Con Easter egg into its annual report.

[...] The list of Council of Economic Advisers interns on Page 624 of the report includes Steve Rogers (a.k.a. Captain America), Peter Parker (Spider-Man) and Bruce Wayne (Batman). There’s also Aunt May (Peter Parker’s guardian; apparently there are no anti-nepotism rules at the council), J. T. Hutt (a superfan abbreviation for Jabba the Hutt, the “Star Wars” gangster who hangs a frozen Han Solo on his wall), the actor John Cleese, Kathryn Janeway (a “Star Trek” captain) and someone called John Snow

[...] Also, who is this “John Snow” they speak of? Is he the former Treasury secretary under President George W. Bush? An actual intern? Or did the council, in a blow to its nerd cred, misspell the name of the “Game of Thrones” hero Jon Snow?

The New York Times asked a council spokeswoman to clarify. “Have a sense of humor!” she replied.

If the White House hires superheroes as interns, what hope does a mere mortal have of getting a job?

