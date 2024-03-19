from the no dept.
Opinion: Owning a Car Will Soon Be as Quaint as Owning a Horse
I will die before I buy another car. I don't say that because I am particularly old or sick, but because I am at the front end of one of the next major secular trends in tech. Owning a car will soon be like owning a horse — a quaint hobby, an interesting rarity and a cool thing to take out for a spin on the weekend.
Before you object, let me be clear: I will drive in cars until I die. But the concept of actually purchasing, maintaining, insuring and garaging an automobile in the next few decades? Finished.
[...] It's obviously an easier decision if you live near a major metropolitan area, like I do, where the alternatives — cars and then car pools and then bikes and now scooters — are myriad. (Why, by the way, this is a revolution led by private companies instead of public transportation is an important topic for another day.) In other countries, often with denser populations, there are even more ideas bubbling up, from auto-rickshaws and motorbike taxis to new bus services.
Obviously, the biggest change will be the advent of truly autonomous vehicles, which are still years or even decades in the future. But in the meantime I am going to lean into this future all I can, and will chronicle the efforts over the next year, its costs and its benefits and how I get there. Or not.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 25, @05:01AM
Back to Dark Ages, plebs renting small areas to cultivate. Now cars to move around (and maybe also the homes where to sleep). If you really have money, you own without problems. Multiple times. Otherwise you rent, and in the long term keep less, because the difference goes to others.
Revolutions led by private companies... guess why... profit. Even in places where health system is public, companies are pushing to privatise it.
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Monday March 25, @05:21AM (3 children)
Leaving aside the whole big city arrogance thing (and the ridiculous pronouncements and judgments of such snobs) this is not at all like "owning a horse will be quaint." Back in the day when horses were the transportation tool, the vast majority of people in massive cities didn't own them either but would rely on the then equivalent to cabs or uber. The fact that denizens of the modern metroplosis would also not own cars is thus not surprising and says nothing at all about the utility of cars.
What changed for people who needed a personal horse was that a more efficient mode of transportation became available which is why owning a car superseded the owning of horses for practical uses, although there are scenarios where horses are still the superior mode (back country packing, especially in mountainous terrain, for example).
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Monday March 25, @05:29AM (1 child)
https://animals.mom.me/average-monthly-cost-owning-horse-5504.html [animals.mom.me]
So owning a horse if you don't own your own stable is going to be like 700/night. I imagine these costs would have been lower (not just inflation) back then because it was the prevailing industry, but you are still paying a lot.
Modern price to own a car is what? 120/200 for a corolla? 3-500 for not a corolla, then gas on top of that with insurance. But pretty doable if we just assume 200.
Guess our lives are improved by some tiny amount in a hundred years
"If lying to Congress is an enforceable crime, we are going to need more jails."
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 25, @05:35AM
I think you meant $700/month.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 25, @06:07AM
Or they could rent one from a livery stable, like the Lincoln assassins did.
Owning a horse is not quaint, it's just expensive as fuck.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 25, @05:35AM (1 child)
Families need cars. There are just too many things to do and places to go. Concentrated urban areas may be able to avoid car ownership (like they do today), but not other places.
Just think of all the other cars you see on the road during peak traffic times. Most of those people are still going to need to get from where they're coming from to where they're going to around the same time. That's not going to happen with this "someone else's automobiles at your beck and call" mentality.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 25, @05:38AM
You click button on app to summon driverless van. What amount of time is acceptable for it to get there? 10 minutes? Hit the button 10 minutes before you want to leave. Or you could schedule it in advance so it arrives around the exact time you want it to show up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 25, @05:35AM (1 child)
Uber/Lyft and other transportation and future driverless vehicle transportation are and will be wonderful for cities and metro areas. And moderately populous rural areas. But for truly rural areas and for those who enjoy driving up into the mountains on dirt roads, it will be a LOOONG time yet before one can live without their own vehicle.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 25, @05:41AM
Most people will live in the denser areas, and the truly rural will be the quaint group. Even they could end up using driverless vehicles that they own that don't wander off to pick up other passengers. Great for drinking and driving.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 25, @05:59AM (1 child)
Just No.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 25, @06:03AM
No choice.