Italy joins China's New Silk Road project
Italy has become the first developed economy to sign up to China's global investment programme which has raised concerns among Italy's Western allies.
A total of 29 deals amounting to €2.5bn ($2.8bn) were signed during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Rome. The project is seen as a new Silk Road which, just like the ancient trade route, aims to link China to Europe. Italy's European Union allies and the United States have expressed concern at China's growing influence.
The new Silk Road has another name - the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) - and it involves a wave of Chinese funding for major infrastructure projects around the world, in a bid to speed Chinese goods to markets further afield. Critics see it as also representing a bold bid for geo-political and strategic influence.
China intends to invest $46 billion in infrastructure links to Pakistan:
The focus of spending is on building a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) - a network of roads, railway and pipelines between the long-time allies. They will run some 3,000km (1,865 miles) from Gwadar in Pakistan to China's western Xinjiang region.
The projects will give China direct access to the Indian Ocean and beyond. This marks a major advance in China's plans to boost its economic influence in Central and South Asia, correspondents say, and far exceeds US spending in Pakistan.
[...] Some $15.5bn worth of coal, wind, solar and hydro energy projects will come online by 2017 and add 10,400 megawatts of energy to Pakistan's national grid, according to officials. A $44m optical fibre cable between the two countries is also due to be built.
The Great Game lives. Different players, same game. Equally large implications. Diplomacy game geeks, awake! Who are the players, and what's the play?
According to a report at Bloomberg , China plans a major investment in high-speed rail over the next five years: $503 Billion:
China plans to spend 3.5 trillion yuan ($503 billion) to expand its railway system by 2020 as it turns to investments in infrastructure to bolster growth and improve connectivity across the country.
The high-speed rail network will span more than 30,000 kilometers (18,650 miles) under the proposal, according to details released at a State Council Information Office briefing in Beijing Thursday. The distance, about 6.5 times the length of a road trip between New York and Los Angeles, will cover 80 percent of major cities in China.
The plan will see high-speed rail lines across the country expand by more than half over a five-year period, a boon to Chinese suppliers of rolling stock such as CRRC Corp. and rail construction companies including China Railway Construction Corp. and China Railway Group Ltd. Earlier this year, China turned to a private company for first time to operate an inter-city rail service on the mainland, part of President Xi Jinping's push to modernize the nation's transport network amid slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy.
China will also add 3,000 kilometers to its urban rail transit system under the plan released Thursday.
At the end of 2015, China had 121,000 kilometers of railway lines, including 19,000 kilometers of high-speed tracks, according to a transportation white paper issued Thursday. The U.S. had 228,218 kilometers of rail lines as of 2014, according to latest available data from the World Bank.
The Chinese government will invite private investment to participate in funding intercity and regional rail lines, Yang Yudong, administrator of the National Railway Administration, said at the briefing.
Compare that to what it would cost, and how long it would take, to create the same high-speed rail links between 80% of major cities in the USA. I suspect it would be considered a miracle if half the cases would make it out of the courts in five years. Think of the advancements in manufacturing that can arise when "here" and "there" are "nearby" instead of "far away".
China's President has pledged $124 billion for a new "Silk Road" connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe:
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.
Addressing other world leaders at a summit on the initiative in Beijing, Xi said it was necessary to coordinate policies with the development goals of institutions including the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), ASEAN, African Union and the European Union.
Xi pledged $124 billion on Sunday for his new Silk Road which aims to bolster China's global leadership ambitions by expanding links between Asia, Africa, Europe and beyond, as U.S. President Donald Trump promotes "America First".
No one is totally sure. At the most basic level, One Belt, One Road (OBOR) is a collection of interlinking trade deals and infrastructure projects throughout Eurasia and the Pacific, but the definition of what exactly qualifies as an OBOR project or which countries are even involved in the initiative is incredibly fuzzy. "It means everything and it means nothing at the same time," said Christopher Balding, a professor of economics at Peking University. [...] According to Chinese state media, some $1 trillion has already been invested in OBOR, with another several trillion due to be invested over the next decade.
Fuzzier story at CNN. More at Wikipedia.
China's 'Belt and Road' Plan in Pakistan Takes a Military Turn
When President Trump started the new year by suspending billions of dollars of security aid to Pakistan, one theory was that it would scare the Pakistani military into cooperating better with its American allies.
The reality was that Pakistan already had a replacement sponsor lined up.
Just two weeks later, the Pakistani Air Force and Chinese officials were putting the final touches on a secret proposal to expand Pakistan's building of Chinese military jets, weaponry and other hardware. The confidential plan, reviewed by The New York Times, would also deepen the cooperation between China and Pakistan in space, a frontier the Pentagon recently said Beijing was trying to militarize after decades of playing catch-up.
All those military projects were designated as part of China's Belt and Road Initiative, a $1 trillion chain of infrastructure development programs stretching across some 70 countries, built and financed by Beijing.
Chinese officials have repeatedly said the Belt and Road is purely an economic project with peaceful intent. But with its plan for Pakistan, China is for the first time explicitly tying a Belt and Road proposal to its military ambitions — and confirming the concerns of a host of nations who suspect the infrastructure initiative is really about helping China project armed might.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 25, @12:04AM (2 children)
Bastards, why can't they just blow shit up like we do?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 25, @12:10AM
They're building shit that we can blow up... win-win.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 25, @12:11AM
Because they want to conquer the world for a *long time*.
And they want to make sure the *beach is safe to surf*
But watch out for their weapons of mass reproduction. They are very small and easy to conceal.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday March 25, @12:10AM (6 children)
This would not have happened had the EU worked to provide greater prosperity for its existing citizens rather than embracing and forcing American-style imports of third-world scum to drive down wages and quality of life for the common citizen.
Like America, EU had a pile of prosperity and good fortune and the greedy baby-boomers who infested their government fucking blew it. And like America, they will soon have to make the choice between unfucking themselves or civil war. Globalist Jews in positions of power did this to you and I. Now, we must fight to take our proud nations back.
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Monday March 25, @12:22AM
According to David Icke, it's not the Jews. They're just as much victims as the rest of us are. It's the lizard people.
(Score: 4, Touché) by PartTimeZombie on Monday March 25, @12:23AM (3 children)
Wow. You're frightened of everyone aren't you?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 25, @12:27AM (2 children)
No, he likes Hungarians.
(Score: 3, Funny) by PartTimeZombie on Monday March 25, @12:42AM (1 child)
Fair enough. Hungarians are great.
I couldn't eat a whole one though.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday March 25, @01:36AM
Make them into a goulash and freeze some for later!
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 25, @01:20AM
It wasn't really the EU itself that was forcing the import of replacement workers. The EU had set up this cute distribution plan of how incoming refugees were going to be distributed, and Mommy Merkel blew all that up by inviting everyone for a house party in Good Old Germany.
That really got the migrants flowing: Germany has much better dole programs than most countries and lax law enforcement. Countries along the way just got swamped by the onslaught. And they came from everywhere, not just countries in conflict.
Iranians were being flown in via Malaysia, they were to lose their passports before landing. The crashed plane's manifest made that apparent. A lot of Nafris and Black Africans came by boat. And if the boat was in danger, the poor Muslims just threw a bunch of Blacks overboard. All the while fucking do-gooders were publishing handbooks on how to travel overland and what benefits to claim. The migrants could just load those onto their smartphones and set off.
The mass onslaught got stopped by three things: 1) Mommy Merkel got cold feet and paid Turkish president Erdoğan to close his borders 2) The Hungarians building a wall and defending their border and 3) The new Italian government knew that the armies of rescuers in the Mediterranean were attracting more migrants from shithole countries, and they started impounding vessels that arrived with boat people and charged their crew with human trafficking.
I'll put primary blame on Merkel for this mess. That the EU didn't have the power to bring Germany in line and enforce the original distribution plan - well, the EU is a weak sauce joke. All the countries along the way, Greece, Bulgaria, Hungary and Austria are cursing Germany.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 25, @12:32AM
Our intercity transportation system and cities suck too.. maybe they can fix it, since our 'elite' dont seem to want to.. :-)