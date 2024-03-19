from the I'm-not-lazy,-I'm-doing-research-for-NASA dept.
A 60 day bed rest study designed to determine the potential effects of space flight and artificial gravity starts Monday, March 25th in Cologne, Germany. The experiment itself is termed the "Artificial Gravity Bedrest Study" according to officials in Germany.
Study participants will be prone for 60 days at a 6 degree angle (heads below feet). They will also periodically be spun up in a centrifuge to force blood back to the extremities in hopes of showing how artificial gravity, such as might be experienced in a rotating ship or space station, might help to keep astronauts healthy.
Bed rest is a common research tool in the human-spaceflight community; it can induce muscle atrophy and loss of bone density, just as prolonged stays in microgravity can.
The study is intended to help ESA and NASA better prepare for crewed missions to the moon, Mars, and elsewhere.
Researchers will perform a variety of experiments during the study; they'll measure participants' cardiovascular and cognitive performance, balance and muscle strength, among other factors.
At age 30 I broke a small bone in one ankle (freak accident, direct blow to the ankle). It was broken in place, vertically through a concave joint face and the crack would open up if I put any weight on that leg. Doctors orders were 10 weeks with no weight bearing on that leg -- so I was on crutches for ~70 days. Back in the 1980s no one thought to suggest that I do any non-weight bearing exercise to maintain that leg, for example spinning on an exercycle with low resistance.
It took about a year to regain muscle, tendon and ligament strength in that leg once I started walking normally again. At first I had to tape my ankle (many layers) to support it from collapsing to one side.
I hope that the participants in this study are going to be paid for the total time of the experiment including recovering the strength they had before all the bed rest.
