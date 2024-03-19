A 60 day bed rest study designed to determine the potential effects of space flight and artificial gravity starts Monday, March 25th in Cologne, Germany. The experiment itself is termed the "Artificial Gravity Bedrest Study" according to officials in Germany.

Study participants will be prone for 60 days at a 6 degree angle (heads below feet). They will also periodically be spun up in a centrifuge to force blood back to the extremities in hopes of showing how artificial gravity, such as might be experienced in a rotating ship or space station, might help to keep astronauts healthy.

Bed rest is a common research tool in the human-spaceflight community; it can induce muscle atrophy and loss of bone density, just as prolonged stays in microgravity can.

The study is intended to help ESA and NASA better prepare for crewed missions to the moon, Mars, and elsewhere.

Researchers will perform a variety of experiments during the study; they'll measure participants' cardiovascular and cognitive performance, balance and muscle strength, among other factors.

Just throw in a good set of VR googles.