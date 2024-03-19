from the still-MS dept.
Submitted via IRC for chromas
A first look at Microsoft’s new Chromium-powered Edge browser
Microsoft is rebuilding its Edge browser on Chromium. The software maker has been testing versions of this browser internally at Microsoft, and now The Verge has secured an exclusive first look at the early work thanks to a source who wishes to remain anonymous. While the previously leaked screenshots made Edge look very similar to Chrome, Microsoft is adding its own touches and animations to make it look and feel like a Windows browser.
When you first install the Chromium version of Edge, Microsoft will prompt you to import favorites, passwords, and browsing history from Chrome or Edge (depending on your default). The setup screen also prompts you to pick a style for the default tab page before you start browsing.
Most of the user interface of the browser is a mix of Chrome and Edge, and Microsoft has clearly tried to add its own little touches here and there. There’s a read aloud accessibility option, and it simply reads the page out loud like it does in existing versions of Edge. Some features that you’d expect from Edge are missing, though. Microsoft hasn’t implemented its set aside tabs feature just yet, and write on the web with a stylus isn’t available. A dark mode is only available via a testing flag right now.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 25, @03:37AM
April Fool's day isn't for another week...
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 25, @03:50AM (6 children)
Browser homogeniety decreases the need for standardization.
Google will gain de facto authority to rewrite the standards unilaterally.
They have an interest in doing so, see SPDY and HTTP2.
Sooner or later they'll pull the SPDY thing with HTML/JS/CSS, and we'll be dragged kicking and screaming into an age where web apps are closer to native apps in terms of permissions.
The web will become unusable with JS. This is slowly becoming the case already, with many websites already incapable of displaying text without running untrusted code from many sources on your machine, which isn't even checksummed and can be MitM'd by everyone with a root cert.
We're fucked already, this is just the next thrust, and Google is getting close.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday March 25, @03:55AM (5 children)
So ... we'll finally have standardization?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 25, @04:01AM
Google wants the web to be an app-streaming service. This goal isn't specific to them, many wish it, but they are one of the main actors.
I have no problem with this vision, I do have a problem with perverting an existing standard to achieve it, since it robs us of an OKish hypertext markup language.
It's already the case of course, but at present it's a pile of ugly hacks. Google will sort that out and rewrite the spec so HTTP is a properly designed app streaming protocol, and HTML/JS/CSS a properly defined programming language.
Their goal is fine, their vision is fine, their methods are fucked.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by ikanreed on Monday March 25, @04:03AM (1 child)
Unless you're a firefox user. Or don't want a browser standard defined by what helps advertisers track you best.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 25, @04:08AM
Chrome specific websites won't earn user's ire, their "shitty broken indie browser my friend recommended because he likes to feel better than people" will be blamed.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Monday March 25, @04:16AM
https://www.w3.org/standards/ [w3.org]
(Score: 2) by Arik on Monday March 25, @04:27AM
Umm, in a sense.
In the same sense that universal death means we have standardization of opportunity.
No, in any sane sense of words, it means the opposite of what you have said.
The whole point to standardization is to allow interoperability without homogeneity. What we're seeing may bring interoperability, but it's locking down on homogeneity and it's not positive at all.
"The *other* sort of Marxist."