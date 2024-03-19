from the her-best-interests-at-heart dept.
About a Third of Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego Came From one Doctor:
She wrote 141 exemptions since 2015. The second highest number was 26.
A single San Diego doctor wrote nearly a third of the area’s medical vaccination exemptions since 2015, according to an investigation by the local nonprofit news organization Voice of San Diego.
[...]Medical vaccination exemptions are intended for the relatively few people who have medical conditions that prevent them from receiving vaccines safely. That includes people who are on long-term immunosuppressive therapy or those who are immunocompromised, such as those with HIV or those who have had severe, life-threatening allergic reactions (e.g. anaphylaxis) to previous immunizations. Such patients typically receive medical exemptions incidentally during their medical care. But some doctors are providing evaluations specifically to determine if a patient qualifies for an exemption and granting exemptions using criteria not based on medical evidence. Some doctors are even charging fees for these questionable exemption evaluations—including the doctor in San Diego, Tara Zandvliet.
[...]Zandvliet charges $180 for the evaluation, and her practice does not accept insurance.
Since 2015, Zandvliet has issued 141 of the 486 total medical exemptions granted in the San Diego Unified School District. After Zandvliet, the second highest number of medical exemptions granted by a single doctor was 26. The Voice of San Diego noted that Zandvliet’s practice is listed on several websites as being friendly to anti-vaccine parents.
I would not trust such a doctor to have only my best interests at heart.
If my paying a fee can persuade the doctor to write my desired exemption, then it stands to reason that an incentive from, say, a "big pharma" representative could induce the doctor to prescribe medications for me that are either questionably warranted or for which there are better or less expensive alternatives.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 24, @09:46PM
The anti-vaxxers are to blame for why our vaccines didn't eradicate the virus, you need to pay us into perpetuity since we altered the epidemology of the disease, and a giant epidemic is on its way anyway since the vaccines clearly are not effective enough.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 24, @09:50PM (1 child)
who are you going to trust? are you even allowed to make such a judgement in today's clownworld?
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday March 24, @10:18PM
Totally disregarding the fact that big pharma are the ones pushing these same vaccines, especially blatantly unnecessary ones, in exactly the same way that you stated above. Also keep in mind that a good number of medical vaccine exemptions are for kids in Jewish schools, not just barefoot toothless Baptist rednecks. And when Jewish people do something, it's automatically okay and shielded from criticism.
And where was all the outcry about doctors who did the exact same thing back when marijuana was legal only with a prescription? There were doctors putting out ads in publications for this same thing, you walked in and paid them 100-200 bucks and you walked out with a prescription with the doctor not even bothering to investigate any "ailment."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 24, @09:57PM
There's the problem. Cartman was patient 0.