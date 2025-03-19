This program opens a socket and pretends to be an SSH server. However, it actually just ties up SSH clients with false promises indefinitely — or at least until the client eventually gives up. After cloning the repository, here’s how you can try it out for yourself (default port 2222):

[...] Your SSH client will hang there and wait for at least several days before finally giving up. Like a mammoth in the La Brea Tar Pits, it got itself stuck and can’t get itself out. As I write, my Internet-facing SSH tarpit currently has 27 clients trapped in it. A few of these have been connected for weeks. In one particular spike it had 1,378 clients trapped at once, lasting about 20 hours.