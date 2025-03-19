Stories
UPS Eyes In-Home Health Services With U.S. Vaccine Project

posted by chromas on Monday March 25, @12:02PM
realDonaldTrump writes:

United Parcel Service Inc wants to get beyond U.S. doorsteps with a new push into healthcare.

The world’s largest package delivery firm is preparing to test a U.S. service that dispatches nurses to vaccinate adults in their homes, Reuters has learned, as the company and its healthcare clients work to fend off cost pressures and competitive threats from Amazon.com.

UPS did not disclose which vaccines it would be using in the project, but drug and vaccine maker Merck & Co told Reuters it is looking at partnering with the company for the initiative.

[...] Here is how the test, slated to launch later this year, will operate: Workers in UPS’ 1.7 million-square-foot healthcare complex at Worldport will package and ship the vaccine to one of the more 4,700 franchised U.S. UPS stores. A home health nurse contracted by UPS’ clinical trial logistics unit known as Marken will collect the insulated package, transport it the “last mile” to the patient’s home and administer the vaccine, which will target a viral illness in adults.

  • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday March 25, @12:07PM

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Monday March 25, @12:07PM (#819458) Homepage Journal

    That's a brilliant idea! You send a call to them for a service and they come to your house. We could call it a housecall!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 25, @12:17PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 25, @12:17PM (#819460)

    They shouldn't be just randomly fiddling with the epidemiology of these various viral diseases. They can cause a lot of damage by messing with the susceptible/infected/recovered ratio, even triggering epidemics.

