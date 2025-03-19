19/03/25/1140247 story
The mission would involve developing a new kind of spacecraft known as Trident.
It would fly to Triton and take photographs of the icy object, while also studying its atmosphere and chemical makeup for signs of an underground ocean.
Little is known about Triton, and the only images we have of the moon were captured by the Voyager 2 probe in 1989.
During that flyby, space boffins spotted geysers on Triton that spewed out nitrogen gas. Nasa earmarked it for further research.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday March 25, @03:23PM
Maybe it would be easier to
exploitexplore Europa before explodingexploring Triton?
Or is Europa made more difficult a target due to Jupiter? Radiation? Navigation difficulty? Other?
Is the greater distance to Triton irrelevant?
Do we know more about Europa already? If so, doesn't that make mission planning (somewhat) easier?
