NASA Wants to Explore Neptune’s Moon Triton—Solar System’s Coldest Object May Have Ocean Life

realDonaldTrump writes:

foxnews.com/science/nasa-wants-to-explore-neptunes-moon-triton-solar-systems-coldest-object-may-have-ocean-harboring-alien-life

The mission would involve developing a new kind of spacecraft known as Trident.

It would fly to Triton and take photographs of the icy object, while also studying its atmosphere and chemical makeup for signs of an underground ocean.

[...]

Little is known about Triton, and the only images we have of the moon were captured by the Voyager 2 probe in 1989.

During that flyby, space boffins spotted geysers on Triton that spewed out nitrogen gas. Nasa earmarked it for further research.

  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday March 25, @03:23PM

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Monday March 25, @03:23PM (#819559) Journal

    Maybe it would be easier to exploit explore Europa before exploding exploring Triton?

    Or is Europa made more difficult a target due to Jupiter? Radiation? Navigation difficulty? Other?

    Is the greater distance to Triton irrelevant?

    Do we know more about Europa already? If so, doesn't that make mission planning (somewhat) easier?

