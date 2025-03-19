Stories
Education and Science Giant Elsevier Left Users' Passwords Exposed Online

posted by takyon on Monday March 25, @08:33PM   Printer-friendly
from the open-access dept.
Security

martyb writes:

Motherboard reports Education and Science Giant Elsevier Left Users' Passwords Exposed Online:

Due a to a misconfigured server, a researcher found a constant stream of Elsevier users' passwords.

Elsevier, the company behind scientific journals such as The Lancet, left a server open to the public internet, exposing user email addresses and passwords. The impacted users include people from universities and educational institutions from across the world.

It's not entirely clear how long the server was exposed or how many accounts were impacted, but it provided a rolling list of passwords as well as password reset links when a user requested to change their login credentials.

"Most users are .edu [educational institute] accounts, either students or teachers," Mossab Hussein, chief security officer at cybersecurity company SpiderSilk who found the issue, told Motherboard in an online chat. "They could be using the same password for their emails, iCloud, etc."

Hidden in plain sight.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Monday March 25, @08:35PM (1 child)

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Monday March 25, @08:35PM (#819723) Journal

    Does it allow everyone to avoid Elsevier's thieving paywall?

    It's a public service. It's a scientific experiment. Someone will write a paper about it.

    The best way to avoid conflict and encourage diversity is to force everyone to voluntarily think alike.
