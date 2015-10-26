19/03/26/1550259 story
posted by martyb on Tuesday March 26, @03:50PM
from the yes-thats-a-real-thing dept.
I discovered today that there is a CDC website on Zombie Preparedness.
The government helping with all your Zombie Apocalypse Preparation needs.
Who knew? I checked, and it's not April 1 yet.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 26, @04:06PM (3 children)
I printed a page for my coworkers some year back. I think it was still during Obama's time.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday March 26, @04:15PM (1 child)
Yup. Heard about it years ago.
It turns out that being ready for the Zombie apocalypse is similar to being ready for most major natural disasters, except for the number of weapons likely to be used.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Tuesday March 26, @04:35PM
me2. Possibly from around here actually: https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?noupdate=1&sid=15458&cid=400290#commentwrap [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday March 26, @05:26PM
Yes, and they've found that the popularity of it made it a good choice for doing some public health education.
They have lesson plans about emergency preparedness for teachers they disguise as "zombie apocalypse" material. If you call your emergency supplies a "bug out bag" and omit the guns, suddenly you have a great set of things to keep in your home for a flood or hurricane.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday March 26, @04:30PM
Even the likes of the CDC has a sense of humor.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday March 26, @04:35PM (2 children)
Telling you where you can loot firearms and explosives during the Zombie Apocalypse. :-)
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday March 26, @05:13PM
And drugs -- oh, wrong department.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday March 26, @05:23PM
What about flamethrowers? Those would be good for an ebola outbreak as well.
