Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

PSA: the CDC Website on Zombie Preparedness

posted by martyb on Tuesday March 26, @03:50PM   Printer-friendly
from the yes-thats-a-real-thing dept.
/dev/random

DannyB writes:

I discovered today that there is a CDC website on Zombie Preparedness.

The government helping with all your Zombie Apocalypse Preparation needs.

Who knew? I checked, and it's not April 1 yet.

Original Submission


«  Oracle Swings Axe on Cloud Infrastructure Corps Amid Possible Bloodbath at Big Red | Chinese Government Burns "Call of Cthulhu" Supplement  »
PSA: the CDC Website on Zombie Preparedness | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 8 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 26, @04:06PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 26, @04:06PM (#820133)

    I printed a page for my coworkers some year back. I think it was still during Obama's time.

    • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday March 26, @04:15PM (1 child)

      by bob_super (1357) on Tuesday March 26, @04:15PM (#820138)

      Yup. Heard about it years ago.
      It turns out that being ready for the Zombie apocalypse is similar to being ready for most major natural disasters, except for the number of weapons likely to be used.

    • (Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday March 26, @05:26PM

      by ikanreed (3164) on Tuesday March 26, @05:26PM (#820175)

      Yes, and they've found that the popularity of it made it a good choice for doing some public health education.

      They have lesson plans about emergency preparedness for teachers they disguise as "zombie apocalypse" material. If you call your emergency supplies a "bug out bag" and omit the guns, suddenly you have a great set of things to keep in your home for a flood or hurricane.

  • (Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday March 26, @04:30PM

    by Freeman (732) on Tuesday March 26, @04:30PM (#820152) Journal

    Even the likes of the CDC has a sense of humor.

    --
    "I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday March 26, @04:35PM (2 children)

    by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Tuesday March 26, @04:35PM (#820159) Journal

    Telling you where you can loot firearms and explosives during the Zombie Apocalypse. :-)

    --
    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

    • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday March 26, @05:13PM

      by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday March 26, @05:13PM (#820172) Journal

      And drugs -- oh, wrong department.

      --
      The best way to avoid conflict and encourage diversity is to force everyone to voluntarily think alike.

    • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday March 26, @05:23PM

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday March 26, @05:23PM (#820174) Journal

      What about flamethrowers? Those would be good for an ebola outbreak as well.

      --
      Have you hugged your president ugly dog today?
(1)