For many years, various publishers in the Americas and Europe have had their books printed in China as a cost-saving measure (including many in the RPG field). Often the primary downside of this has simply been the time taken for the books to arrive, but it appears there can also be another problem, as the publishers of The Sassoon Files (a Cthulhu-based RPG supplement) have announced that all print copies of their book have been destroyed by the Chinese Government – for unspecified reasons.
Julio writes, "Sons of the Singularity is a small RPG publisher. Last year, they kickstarted The Sassoon Files, a sourcebook for the popular Call of Cthulhu RPG and Trail of Cthulhu RPG. As a lot of publishers, theydid[sic] the printing in China. The same day that the print was finished, a Chinese Government decided that it was "problematic", so they burned the entire print run. Targeting foreign publications is a first, specially when it seems there wasn't anything problematic (the supplement was based on Shanghai but was respetful and documented carefully).
We have suffered an unfortunate and unexpected setback with the off-set print run. On March 20th, the Chinese government ordered the destruction of our books. Although the printer returned our deposit, we need to find another printer and this will result in a delay in fulfillment. We are committed to completing the print run and fulfillment.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday March 26, @05:34PM
Have your stuff printed in the US - if you can afford it.
Deal with China at your own risk and according to what money you're willing to fork off.
(Score: 2) by broggyr on Tuesday March 26, @05:35PM (2 children)
How's that cost-saving measure working out for you now?
(Score: 4, Funny) by bob_super on Tuesday March 26, @05:46PM (1 child)
They got a refund, so it's just a delay ...
It's their fault though. To avoid censorship, they tried to make Cthulhu friendlier-looking, rounded his face and gave it a gentle smile and colorful skin, which caused the editor to worry that it was the Evil Winnie The Pooh !
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday March 26, @06:20PM
To avoid censorship? UGH! that would even make me want to burn the books, and the publishing house, and the whole town!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 26, @05:39PM (1 child)
Cthulhu didn't want that supplement to be published, and therefore made the government burn it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 26, @05:58PM
Chemical factory fire may havebeen the same cover story, forthe printing was too realistic.
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Tuesday March 26, @06:06PM (2 children)
Somebody needs to make a movie where tentacles start coming out of more and more places in China. It could be done as B-grade horror/monster stuff but totally inspired by their "polite society" having angered a monster or species they don't understand. It would be much like Godzilla is kind of campy, but has the subtext of nuclear issues. They could even do a sequel where a Pooh-bear fights a giant squid.
(Score: 2) by https on Tuesday March 26, @06:29PM (1 child)
I am wondering what possible confusion of ideas could lead someone to state that nuclear issues in Godzilla are "subtext".
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Tuesday March 26, @06:56PM
My exposure to Godzilla is limited to some old school badly dubbed stuff a long time ago. Based on your reply, I'm guessing they made this theme more explicit in later revisions?
(Score: 5, Informative) by insanumingenium on Tuesday March 26, @06:11PM (1 child)
Yeah, I don't the idea that it was documented carefully from their website.
http://sonsofthesingularity.com/sassoon-files/ [sonsofthesingularity.com]
Description of conflicts between communists, nationalists, a jewish tycoon, gangsters, and even the Japanese. Depictions of men bearing a red banner fighting tentacled monsters. Mention of opium, prostitutes, and gambling.
What part of this did they think a government that censors historical fact let alone fiction would find (sic) respetful. Seriously, you can't even reference June 4th, how do you expect them to feel about them having to fight nationalists and Triads for control of China would go over?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 26, @06:33PM
Chinese corruption > Chinese ideology: It's far more likely the Chinese print failed to pay their monthly bribe to the officials to let them do business or that a rival print wanted them out of business so they bribed an official to get the job done.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by etherscythe on Tuesday March 26, @06:14PM
Burning just seems like such a waste. Seriously, destroy it and give back the deposit - fine. But burning? That's a symbolic action. They should probably announce what their beef with it was, otherwise the conspiracy theories are going to scare off their business.
Plus, they have enough air quality issues already. I hope they at least fueled a coal power plant.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 26, @06:28PM (1 child)
and then the SJW's in this country follow.
We're just about in the same situation here.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 26, @06:50PM
You're living in New Zealand?