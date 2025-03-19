from the show's-over-folks dept.
Europe's Controversial Overhaul of Online Copyright Receives Final Approval:
Articles 11 and 13 both approved by European politicians.
The European Union has given its final approval to the Copyright Directive, a controversial package of legislation designed to update copyright law in Europe for the online age.
Members of the European Parliament voted 348 in favor of the law, 274 against.
For advocates of the legislation, the directive will balance the playing field between US tech giants and European content creators, giving copyright holders more power over how big internet platforms distribute their content. But critics say the law is vague and poorly thought-out, and will restrict how content is shared online, stifling free speech in the process.
Politicians have been debating the legislation for more than two years now, with fierce lobbying from both tech giants and copyright holders pushing the argument back and forth. Despite some setbacks, though, the most controversial clauses of the Copyright Directive have remained intact, and were approved today with only minor changes.
Julia Reda, an MEP from Germany's Pirate Party, said the passing of the law marked "a dark day for internet freedom."
What changes, if any, will this cause where you work?
The EU votes on a confusing new copyright law Tuesday
On Tuesday, the European Parliament will vote on an overhaul of the EU's copyright system. The body will vote on a compromise announced last month that has received the backing of key European governments. An earlier version of the proposal was approved by the European Parliament last September.
The legislation is controversial, with two provisions receiving the bulk of the criticism. Article 11 aims to help news organizations collect more licensing fees from news aggregators like Facebook and Google News. Article 13 aims to help copyright holders to collect licensing fees from user-generated content platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Both provisions are maddeningly vague—laying out broad goals without providing much detail about how those goals can be achieved. This is partly because the EU's lawmaking system occurs in two stages. First, EU-wide institutions pass a broad directive indicating how the law should be changed. Then each of the EU's member nations translates the directive into specific laws. This process leaves EU-wide legislators significant latitude to declare general policy goals and leave the details to individual countries.
Still, if the legislation's goals are incoherent or contradictory, then something is going to have to give. And critics warn that the package could wind up damaging the Internet's openness by forcing the adoption of upload filters and new limits on linking to news stories.
See also: Tomorrow's copyright vote explained (Julia Reda)
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday March 26, @07:14PM
That's the human beings who make art. Their budgets are rarely affected by the greedy fucks this law benefits getting a slightly longer tail on sales.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 26, @07:32PM
Gotta defeat the censorship! Help us make the ISP obsolete! They only serve the tyrant
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 26, @07:34PM
A "link tax free" http header (and meta element) and a GPML (General Public Meme License) that may be retroactively applied to existing content.
Any articles without the link tax free header should not ever be linked anywhere. A GPML could be retroactively applied by major rights holders without further negotiation under the banner of publicity materials. Fuck the EU!
(Score: 2) by exaeta on Tuesday March 26, @07:38PM (3 children)
All current Huawei China spying news is merely anti-open source propaganda. Don't fall for it and long live FOSS.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 26, @07:57PM (2 children)
Clearly you missed that many US news sites block access from the EU (and soon the UK separately) due to GDPR requirements and restrictions.
So, no boon.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday March 26, @08:10PM (1 child)
They probably have assets in the EU that they can't afford to lose. That problem can be corrected in some cases.
(Score: 2) by opinionated_science on Tuesday March 26, @08:26PM
that may be true in the short term - but I'll wager that there are some very smart folks writing a pile of $SCRIPTS to basically isolate country by country.
Having said that, imagine having to get your news (i.e. $MEDIA) from a torrent or TOR?
The idiots in govt don't understand technology.
They do understand that controlling the means of communication and dissemination of information - controls the population.
That's why the 1776 Declaration of independence is such a pivotal event, and creation of the US constitution.
Every day the government's of the world (*including* the US govt!!!) show why the USC remains an amazing document.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 26, @07:40PM
It's a foot in the door for the exact same bullshit "remove under an hour, forced to use GAFAM filters" law except this one will be for censorship of hate speech and terrorist apology.
Not only that, but it'll remove the need for a go ahead from judges. So the police can and will issue censorship orders on its own. There will not be judiciary approval, instead we'll have judiciary control. Which is to say decisions can be appealed (failure to comply is still a crime until the appeal is resolved however).
The organism that will be handling this in France is an absolute joke. It took six months to get an abusive state censorship order out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 26, @07:48PM (1 child)
I personally will do my best to avoid any service, that complies with this shit, be that an EU or non-EU company.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 26, @07:52PM
Or should i say EU hostage?