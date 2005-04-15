from the wang-prescribes-beta dept.
This Male Birth Control Pill has Just Been Shown Safe in Humans for the First Time:
For years, scientists have been trying to develop a safe and effective version of the pill for men, and a new drug candidate could be the contraceptive we've been looking for.
This week, scientists in the US announced that an experimental oral drug called 11-beta-MNTDC looks to be safe and tolerable, based on results from a phase 1 clinical trial involving 40 men.
"Our results suggest that this pill, which combines two hormonal activities in one, will decrease sperm production while preserving libido," says male reproduction biologist Christina Wang from the Los Angeles Biomedical Research Institute (LA BioMed).
[...] 11-beta-MNTDC is a modified form of testosterone with both progestational (in effect, sperm-blocking) and androgenic (hormone-balancing) characteristics.
Before you get your hopes up too much, this was strictly a test for toleration; further studies are required to test efficacy.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 26, @09:14PM (1 child)
Now people who don't hang out on this site can have sex without worrying about paternity suits. Bad news for gold-digging women.
(Score: 4, Touché) by krishnoid on Tuesday March 26, @09:17PM
Now I ain't sayin' she's a gold digger,
But she ain't hanging with no non-placebo 11-beta-MNTDC clinical trials subjects ...
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 26, @09:14PM (1 child)
Dr. Wang. Such a suitable name.
(Score: 2) by Alfred on Tuesday March 26, @09:47PM
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday March 26, @09:27PM (5 children)
So, this could all still be for naught, if the efficacy is something around 50% or even 75% to 80%. It could be very useful, but I'll hold off judgement until it's demonstrably as good as or better than birth control pills for women.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday March 26, @09:32PM (3 children)
Multiple (2+) forms of birth control are recommended, although you can do much better than 80%.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday March 26, @09:34PM (2 children)
> Multiple (2+) forms of birth control are recommended
1. Take the male contraceptive
2. Take the morning after pill
Bu . . . bu . . . but . . . I took the emergency contraceptive, aka the morning after pill, and she still got pregnant anyway!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday March 26, @09:43PM (1 child)
Condom + contraceptive though.
Still, where is this [soylentnews.org]?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday March 26, @09:52PM
I guess that takes me back to wondering which will come first. Male contraceptive. Or putting humans on Mars.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday March 26, @09:32PM
From TFA
Who cares if it is safe . . . what matters is if it is effective.
If it is safe but not effective, then you have a long life to support an accident, or someone sabotaging the birth control.
If it is unsafe and not effective then you won't be around that long for the efficacy to matter.
If it is unsafe and effective then that should merit a lawsuit.
If it is safe and effective . . .
I had long wondered whether we would first put people on Mars or develop a male contraceptive.
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Tuesday March 26, @09:43PM
The pill for women has some side effects (weight gain, libido reduction, moodiness, headaches...)
A male pill might be a good thing.
Oh hell no, I'm not going back to that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 26, @09:44PM
I won't be letting satan into my sperm.
(Score: 3, Informative) by VLM on Tuesday March 26, @09:47PM
Paradox of choice; already too many options out there.
No barrier for STDs so useless for casual dating sex, girl has to trust the guy way too much for casual sex anyway.
For mostly monogamous couples there's already so many options I'm struggling to think of the situation. When all else fails is a pretty long list.