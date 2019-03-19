from the where-do-you-put-the-tokens? dept.
Apple just announced Apple News Plus, a news subscription service for $9.99 a month
Apple announced a new subscription news service, Apple News Plus, on Monday during an event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. Starting Monday, the company said, Apple News Plus will curate articles from more than 300 news outlets and magazines via the Apple News app for $9.99 a month.
Apple says magazines and articles included with the Apple News Plus subscription will appear in a new tab on the Apple News app in a redesign released later Monday as part of an iOS software update.
Apple News Plus will feature content from several major news outlets including The Wall Street Journal, Vox, and the Los Angeles Times as well as the more than 300 magazines that were included with Texture, the digital magazine app Apple purchased last year. Notably absent among national news brands are The New York Times and The Washington Post.
Though Apple's app offers a significant discount for publications like The [Wall Street] Journal, which charges $19.50 a month for an all-access digital subscription, it appears that Apple subscribers will not have full access to all the partners' content. Reports Monday cited an internal memo as saying only some Journal articles, for example, would be offered via Apple News Plus, with The Journal's business reporting remaining exclusive to direct subscribers.
Apple is expanding its presence in the games industry with its own game subscription service. Named Apple Arcade, the service is designed to provide access to titles for mobile, desktop, and the living room. Unlike Google's Stadia, however, it won't stream the games from the cloud.
[...] Essentially, Apple's service takes the form of a monthly subscription that provides unlimited access to a curated selection of paid titles on the App Store; it sounds sort of like Xbox Game Pass. [...] Apple Arcade covers more than just iOS games, although these will work on devices like iPhones and iPads. Beyond that, you'll be able to play on MacOS and Apple TV, meaning these games span mobile, laptops, and TV. And these versions won't operate independently of each other; your progress transfers between the different platforms.
Apple CEO Tim Cook alluded to more services coming this year, and this week we're learning more about what the company has in store for news. According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, Apple has been in talks with publishers about a subscription news service that would be a new paid tier of its existing Apple News app. However, the company has been butting heads with publishers over monetary details—Apple reportedly wants to keep 50 percent of subscription revenue from the service.
[...] In addition, Apple wouldn't share customer data with publishers. Information including credit card numbers and email addresses would not be provided to publishers if they agreed to Apple's terms as they currently stand. That information can be crucial for publishers to grow their subscriber base, market new products to readers, and more.
Will news publishers take half of the subscription revenue and forego money from customer profiling and tracking?
The Goog posted a teaser video clip about its vision for the future of gaming to be revealed on Tuesday at an annual Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.
The clip cycles through an accelerating collage of scenes one might find in video games, but says nothing about what Google will announce at the event, which will be live-streamed on YouTube.
In a potentially related bit of prospecting someone uncovered a recent patent
that Google filed for a video game controller [which] hinted that the tech firm might be planning to release its own console and controller to go along with a streaming service.
Microsoft appears to share this vision,
Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella said late last year that a keenly anticipated "xCloud" streaming service was in "early days."
Amazon also has a related pre-existing entry into this same space with it's popular Twitch game play-streaming service, and I can't imagine they are sitting still.
The US video game industry generated a record $43.4 billion in revenue in 2018, up 18 percent from the prior year, according to data released by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) and NPD Group.
I suppose that's just too attractive a pie to leave in the hands of customer-centric game developers like Activision, Sony, and EA.
Are you ready for the 800lb streaming gorillas?
Google jumps into gaming with Google Stadia streaming service, coming "in 2019"
At the Game Developers Conference, Google announced its biggest play yet in the gaming space: a streaming game service named Google Stadia, designed to run on everything from PCs and Android phones to Google's own Chromecast devices.
As of press time, the service's release window is simply "2019." No pricing information was announced at the event.
Google Stadia will run a selection of existing PC games on Google's centralized servers, taking in controller inputs and sending back video and audio using Google's network of low-latency data centers. The company revealed a new Google-produced controller, along with a game-streaming interface that revolves around a "play now" button. Press this on any Web browser and gameplay will begin "in as quick as five seconds... with no download, no patch, no update, and no install."
"With Stadia, this waiting game will be a thing of the past," Google's Phil Harrison said. He then demonstrated Stadia gameplay on a Pixel 3 XL, followed by "the least-powerful PC we could find." The following gameplay was advertised as "1080p, 60 frames per second." Harrison confirmed that existing "USB controllers and mouse-and-keyboard" will function with Stadia games as well.
New York Times CEO warns publishers ahead of Apple news launch
Apple Inc is expected to launch an ambitious new entertainment and paid digital news service on Monday, as the iPhone maker pushes back against streaming video leader Netflix Inc. But it likely will not feature the New York Times Co.
Mark Thompson, chief executive of the biggest U.S. newspaper by subscribers, warned that relying on third-party distribution can be dangerous for publishers who risk losing control over their own product.
"We tend to be quite leery about the idea of almost habituating people to find our journalism somewhere else," he told Reuters in an interview on Thursday. "We're also generically worried about our journalism being scrambled in a kind of Magimix (blender) with everyone else's journalism."
Thompson, who took over as New York Times CEO in 2012 and has overseen a massive expansion in its online readership, warned publishers that they may suffer the same fate as television and film makers in the face of Netflix's Hollywood insurgence.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 27, @02:15AM (2 children)
Please, don't do like the green site and post an article for every Apple brochure that came out the other day.
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Wednesday March 27, @02:31AM
Why not? This is newsworthy, as are most product announcements from major tech companies.
It will be interesting to see just what happens to Apple News as a result of this announcement. The current iteration is an aggregation service based on your reading history and stated preferences. It does a pretty good job of serving up articles that I find interesting, though it's easy to see how it can create an echo chamber for its users. I do occasionally break out and visit a MSM news front page to see if there's anything out there I'm missing (there usually isn't). Anyway, my point is that Apple News Plus would need to offer something significantly different than Apple News to convince me to pay $10 per month for something I (mostly?) get for free today. Whether that is by providing something new and amazing in Plus, or just crippling the regular Apple News, remains to be seen.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday March 27, @02:34AM
I felt that splitting the News+ one (Arcade is along for the ride) and the Credit Card one would be better.
With the Credit Card one, you get to talk about how Apple is unveiling its shiniest dumb status symbol ever and getting deeper into banking. With the News+ one, we see the launch of Apple's attempt to control online news revenue and distribution.
Putting them back to back? Well, we know who to blame.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday March 27, @02:24AM
Curating news from 300 sources might sound impressive - until you consider that People Magazine might be called a source of news. Articles on the Kardashians and thousands of other "celebrities" doesn't qualify as "news".
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday March 27, @02:25AM
Was it to much to ask for them to just call it the Apple News+ Echochamber? They are "curating" the news for you so you don't ever have to read any of that boring stuff, or something that you don't like. It's the all happy news around the clock echochamber for dimwits, and you only have to pay them another $10 a month for it.
So how much are the content creators getting again? For actually writing the articles? Is it a fraction of a cent per read or something? Desperate times ...