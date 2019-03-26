from the it's-a-start dept.
Purdue Pharma settles opioid lawsuit for $270m
Purdue Pharma, the drug-maker owned by the billionaire Sackler family, has reached a $270m settlement in a lawsuit which claimed its opioids contributed to the deaths of thousands of people.
The deal with Oklahoma is the first settlement the US firm has struck amid some 2,000 other lawsuits it is facing linked to its painkiller OxyContin.
Purdue is one of several firms named in the claim which alleged they used deceptive practices to sell opioids.
[...]Under the settlement, Purdue will pay $102.5m towards the creation of a National Centre for Addiction Studies and Treatment at Oklahoma State University.
The Sacklers themselves said that they will contribute $75m over five years to the centre.
(Score: 2) by tizan on Tuesday March 26, @11:17PM
They paid family members $4bn ...Guess how much profit they made...this is not even causing a dent
48000 overdose in 2017
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2019/feb/01/oxycontin-sackler-family-profits-opioid-crisis-court-files-reveal [theguardian.com]