Most places have standing start 1/4 mile drag races, or even shorter for purpose-built dragsters to limit the top speed. In Texas it seems they have standing start mile (~1.6km) drag races with street legal cars like this one — https://www.motor1.com/news/315168/ford-gt-hits-300-mph/ (482 kph):

It goes without saying this is far from being a stock Ford GT, but the modifications it has gone through have not removed the vehicle’s street-legal status. It’s said to have a little over 2,000 horsepower at the wheels, but in reality, the car actually has more power, closer to 2,500 hp according to M2K Motorsports. The difference comes from the limitations of the dyno used to measure the sheer power of the upgraded 5.4-liter V8 engine since it simply can’t handle the entire output.

This car started as a 2006 model, the second series of production Ford GTs, this batch looked much like the originals, but were about 10% larger. From the video (available on YouTube), it looks pretty stock externally except for the parachute (brake) strapped to the tail.

The aerodynamic drag on the vehicle at 300 mph is 25 times as much as when it is traveling at 60 mph and 9 times as much as when it is traveling at 100 mph.