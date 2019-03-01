from the vax-papers-please dept.
Emergency Declared in NY over Measles: Unvaccinated Barred from Public Spaces:
Plagued by a tenacious outbreak of measles that began last October, New York's Rockland County declared a state of emergency Tuesday and issued a directive barring unvaccinated children from all public spaces.
Effective at midnight Wednesday, March 27, anyone aged 18 or younger who has not been vaccinated against the measles is prohibited from public spaces in Rockland for 30 days or until they get vaccinated. Public spaces are defined broadly in the directive as any places:
[W]here more than 10 persons are intended to congregate for purposes such as civic, governmental, social, or religious functions, or for recreation or shopping, or for food or drink consumption, or awaiting transportation, or for daycare or educational purposes, or for medical treatment. A place of public assembly shall also include public transportation vehicles, including but not limited to, publicly or privately owned buses or trains...
The directive follows an order from the county last December that barred unvaccinated children from schools that did not reach a minimum of 95 percent vaccination rate. That order—and the directive issued today—are intended to thwart the long-standing outbreak, which has sickened 153 people, mostly children.
What were they waiting for? A pox on them all?
(Score: 2) by driverless on Wednesday March 27, @12:39PM (1 child)
They're not anti-vaccination, they're pro-disease.
The sad thing is that they're not auto-darwinating, it's their children that they're doing it to.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 27, @01:15PM
um... technically the Darwin awards are given to those who take themselves out of the genepool.
I think you can argue that those who kill their kids qualify.
in all seriousness though, the problem is not that their (to be pitied) children get the disease. the problem is that they transmit it further on to others who could not get the vaccine for legitimate medical reasons (for instance they are below the age limit, I think it's 12 months).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 27, @12:55PM (1 child)
Ultra Orthodox Jews are the cause:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bbc.com/news/amp/world-us-canada-47715169 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday March 27, @01:09PM
Oddly enough, the most virulent (LOL pun intended) criticism of anti-vax is in the furthest left areas, Reddit and such, where vax is essentially a religious sacrament to those people, along with "new urbanism" and "bicycle commuting" and "multiculturalism". So being anti-vax is essentially being anti-semitic for all practical purposes on average. Although, sure, in very limited isolated cases "Its the Jews!" might very well be accurate.
I miss the good old days when anti-vax meant fans of the PDP-10 and TOPS-10 and such. TOPS-10, now that was a fun OS. Everything 70s DEC became what shouldda been for 80s/90s home computer enthusiasts. Why did I have to use friggin Z80s and CP/M when the world already birthed the PDP-8, etc etc?