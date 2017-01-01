from the 'bated-breath dept.
Democrats' Net Neutrality Bill Survives First Vote:
A bill backed by House Democrats to reinstate Obama-era net neutrality protections passed its first hurdle Tuesday.
Democrats pushed the Save the Internet Act through the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee in an 18-11 vote that fell along party lines. The legislation codifies rules that were repealed in December 2017 by the Republican-led FCC. As part of this repeal, the FCC abdicated its authority to protect consumers online to the Federal Trade Commission.
The bill introduced by Democrats is an attempt to end a nearly two-decade-old fight over how best to prevent broadband companies from abusing their power as gatekeepers to the internet. Specifically, it prevents broadband providers from blocking, slowing down or charging for faster access to the internet. But it also restores the FCC's authority as the "cop on the beat" when it comes to policing potential broadband abuses.
Republicans have criticized the legislation as giving the FCC too much authority to regulate ISPs.
What are the odds that it will pass?
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday March 27, @02:31PM
There's about a welk's chance in a supernova of this actually becoming law. The Democrats passing this I'm sure reassured their donors in the telecommunications industries that this was just grandstanding for the cameras for the upcoming election, but there's no way Mitch McConnell is bringing this to a vote, and even less chance Donald Trump signs it.
There are 2 reasons politicians hate net neutrality:
1. They're getting paid handsomely to hate net neutrality. As with most everything else in Washington, it's all about the benjamins.
2. It eliminates their ability to unofficially censor what people are reading online, and that's something they definitely want. They'll do that unofficially by working with their pals at Facebook, Google, Twitter, etc, rather than through official laws, but the long-term goal is to return to a world where the information you get is information that those with power approved of.
Yakko: "All is strange and vague." Dot: "Are we dead?" Yakko: "Or is this Ohio?"