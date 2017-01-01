Stories
India Shoots Down Satellite in Test

JoeMerchant writes:

India shot down one of its own satellites in low-Earth orbit with a ground-to-space missile on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, hailing his country's first test of such weaponry as a breakthrough establishing it as a military space power.

India would only be the fourth country to have used such an anti-satellite weapon after the United States, Russia and China, said Modi, who heads into general elections next month.

"Our scientists shot down a live satellite 300 kilometers away in space, in low-Earth orbit," Modi said in a television broadcast.

"India has made an unprecedented achievement today," he added, speaking in Hindi. "India registered its name as a space power."

-----

Elections are coming up, and more than one politician is trying to make their name as the Space General of the future.

  • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday March 28, @12:21AM

    by bob_super (1357) on Thursday March 28, @12:21AM (#821064)

    You became a space power when you sent a probe to Mars, and that was enough.
    Thanks for shooting something at only 300km (months to a couple years to deorbit) rather than 800km like China (hundreds of years).
    But really, you've got nukes and almost 1.4B people (about 1B, since you refuse to notice your 300M muslims), don't be like Sarkozy walking on his toes to try to look tall. You're important. You're strong. Stop doing dumb shit to remind yourself. Everyone knows.

  • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Thursday March 28, @12:22AM

    by FatPhil (863) <pc-soylentNO@SPAMasdf.fi> on Thursday March 28, @12:22AM (#821065) Homepage
    Come on, USA, squash this feisty overgrown upstart before it gets too uppity. It'll be good practice for China.
    --
    If vaccination works, then why doesn't eucharist protect kids against Christianity?

  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday March 28, @12:22AM

    by MostCynical (2589) on Thursday March 28, @12:22AM (#821066)

    this is not a defensive weapon

    It is easier to build an offensive weapon, though -satellites fly unremarkably predictable paths - no need to heat them up so the missiles can find them..
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strategic_Defense_Initiative [wikipedia.org]

    --
    tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.

  • (Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 28, @12:24AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 28, @12:24AM (#821067)

    Once everyone decides that shooting down all their rival nation's satellites is a good idea, Kessler syndrome will lock humanity down to this rock for a long time after.

  • (Score: 2) by inertnet on Thursday March 28, @12:49AM

    by inertnet (4071) on Thursday March 28, @12:49AM (#821076)

    Hello this is Microsoft support calling. Your satellite is sending bad things to the internet, let me help you fix your satellite for you.

