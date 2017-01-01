from the So-you-want-a-Space-Force? dept.
India shot down one of its own satellites in low-Earth orbit with a ground-to-space missile on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, hailing his country's first test of such weaponry as a breakthrough establishing it as a military space power.
India would only be the fourth country to have used such an anti-satellite weapon after the United States, Russia and China, said Modi, who heads into general elections next month.
"Our scientists shot down a live satellite 300 kilometers away in space, in low-Earth orbit," Modi said in a television broadcast.
"India has made an unprecedented achievement today," he added, speaking in Hindi. "India registered its name as a space power."
Elections are coming up, and more than one politician is trying to make their name as the Space General of the future.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday March 28, @12:21AM
You became a space power when you sent a probe to Mars, and that was enough.
Thanks for shooting something at only 300km (months to a couple years to deorbit) rather than 800km like China (hundreds of years).
But really, you've got nukes and almost 1.4B people (about 1B, since you refuse to notice your 300M muslims), don't be like Sarkozy walking on his toes to try to look tall. You're important. You're strong. Stop doing dumb shit to remind yourself. Everyone knows.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Thursday March 28, @12:22AM
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday March 28, @12:22AM
this is not a defensive weapon
It is easier to build an offensive weapon, though -satellites fly unremarkably predictable paths - no need to heat them up so the missiles can find them..
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 28, @12:24AM (2 children)
Once everyone decides that shooting down all their rival nation's satellites is a good idea, Kessler syndrome will lock humanity down to this rock for a long time after.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday March 28, @12:28AM
I had to look up Kessler syndrome.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday March 28, @01:04AM
Forget the Kessler syndrome. Most of the debris will decay, and the rest could be cleaned up by missions.
The real issue is: What do you do when your GPS/GLONASS/BeiDou/IRNSS satellite is destroyed? Destroy an enemy satellite, or fire the nukes?
(Score: 2) by inertnet on Thursday March 28, @12:49AM
Hello this is Microsoft support calling. Your satellite is sending bad things to the internet, let me help you fix your satellite for you.