19/03/28/0129251 story
posted by martyb on Thursday March 28, @04:56AM
from the California:-'We're-banning-straws!'-EU:-'Hold-my-big-gulp.' dept.
On Wednesday the EU Parliament voted to ban
single-use plastic products such as the straws, cutlery and cotton buds that are clogging the world's oceans.
The ban will take effect in 2021.
Product categories banned include: Cutlery, plates, straws, polystyrene food and drink containers, cotton swabs with plastic stems, and plastic grocery bags. Additionally,
Rules insisting that polluters pay the costs of a clean-up are strengthened, particularly for cigarette manufacturers, who will have to support the recycling of discarded filters.
According to the EU Commission, the waste caused by these products poses a threat to wildlife and fisheries.
No word on disposable diapers.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by Arik on Thursday March 28, @05:08AM
What about those ridiculous i-devices? Who's going to pay to recycle *those*, eh?
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 28, @05:18AM
The ban applies to products that are "use-once-and-toss".
The obvious loophole is to reuse the products a second time so that they no longer fit into that category.
For disposable diapers, just turn them inside out before reusing them. This trick also works for condoms.
(Score: 2) by ledow on Thursday March 28, @05:23AM
"No word on disposable diapers."
Because though they contain polymers and a bit of polyethylene, they take only a few hundred years to decompose (rather than thousands), tend to be landfilled - not just washed out to sea like cotton buds/Q-tips - and you can't really flush them down your toilet easily (though I've seen a few people try and often they ended up having "polite" conversations from their sewage-flooded neighbours) and it's still questionable whether the environmental impact of producing reusable nappies (diapers to you lot) and repeatedly washing them is actually better for the environment or worse. It's believed to only be "better" if users do exactly the minimum they need to do, e.g. don't tumble-dry the nappy, don't wash it twice, don't use much heat, bundle them all together. I can't see many young parents having the time and spare cloth nappies to be living in a house of damp, drying cloth nappies, while they try to build up a wash-load of wet smelly ones in their house, for an entire year or more.
There's a point at which a small amount of plastic has to be used, e.g. in medical settings, places you want things sterile, etc. and baby-poop-disposal is surely one of them. And, hell, they are going in with a lot of organic seed material and bacteria already and probably in a biodegradable bag.
If you want to cut down on plastic, it's time we had wooden dashboards in our cars and games consoles again, some sort of bamboo pizza-anti-squishy-table-looking-thing, not so much damn mixed-material packaging with plastic layers upon layers on food and household items and everything you buy - and plastic *in* everything, from your wooden flooring to your shiny new table to your carpet to the furnishings, etc. Nappies would really be one of the last of your worries. People throw finished cigarettes on streets, they end up in sewers, end up out at sea, that's what we're trying to stop. Nappies tend to go in the bin, get binned, end up in a big bin in a hole in the ground. We're not really looking to stop landfill... we're looking to stop CO2 and pollution of the oceans. In those respects, nappies aren't a good guy, but they're no worse than any viable alternative.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 28, @05:36AM (1 child)
Juat another non-solution to a non-problem, that makes everyone's lives worse
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday March 28, @05:49AM
ban the EU Parliament?
I'm sure there is a process for doing so should there ever be a serious coherent desire. Shouldn't take much. Just vote "Dissolve", and poof! Up in smoke, like it never happened, like Bobby Ewing coming out of the shower.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]