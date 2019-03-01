On Wednesday the EU Parliament voted to ban

single-use plastic products such as the straws, cutlery and cotton buds that are clogging the world's oceans.

The ban will take effect in 2021.

Product categories banned include: Cutlery, plates, straws, polystyrene food and drink containers, cotton swabs with plastic stems, and plastic grocery bags. Additionally,

Rules insisting that polluters pay the costs of a clean-up are strengthened, particularly for cigarette manufacturers, who will have to support the recycling of discarded filters.

According to the EU Commission, the waste caused by these products poses a threat to wildlife and fisheries.

No word on disposable diapers.