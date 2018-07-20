Alexa's chief scientist thinks the assistant needs a robot body to understand the world
Amazon's Rohit Prasad, head scientist and an instrumental member of the Alexa division, says the company's personal software assistant would be far smarter if it had a robot body and cameras to move around in the real world. Prasad, speaking at MIT Technology Review's EmTech Digital AI conference in San Francisco yesterday, said, "The only way to make smart assistants really smart is to give it eyes and let it explore the world."
Some Alexa-enabled smart devices already have cameras. But a robot body would be new. Prasad's comments suggest that work could be in service of one day giving Alexa a body — although he wouldn't confirm this directly. Prasad works on natural language processing and other machine learning capabilities for Alexa, so it's likely if he wanted to test these features out, he'd be one of the few Amazon employees who could easily go ahead and try it.
Someday, we can truly have sex with Alexa.
Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant seems to be everywhere these days – and now she’s powering your sex life too.
The voice-controlled AI has made its way into the popular Lovense series of smart sex toys, giving you more control over your late-night action than ever before.
Lovense toys can already be controlled remotely using an app, but now Alexa voice commands will activate them too.
An upcoming app update, revealed exclusively to The Sun, will add support for Amazon’s hugely popular Alexa service.
Source: https://nypost.com/2018/07/20/you-can-soon-have-sex-with-amazons-alexa/
Amazon plans to release at least 8 new Alexa-powered devices, including a microwave, an amplifier, and an in-car gadget
Amazon is doubling down on its Alexa-powered devices, with plans to release at least 8 new voice-controlled hardware devices before the end of the year, CNBC has learned.
The devices include, among others, a microwave oven, an amplifier, a receiver, a subwoofer, and an in-car gadget, people familiar with the matter said. All of the devices will be Alexa-enabled, meaning they can easily connect to the voice assistant. Some of the devices will also have Alexa built in.
Amazon is expected to reveal some of these devices at an event later this month, according to an internal document describing the plans.
The new devices reflect Amazon's ambition to make its Alexa voice technology ubiquitous by focusing on areas where people spend most of their time — at home and in the car. Alexa was initially considered a geeky experiment at Amazon. Now it is now one of the most popular voice assistants, leading the growth of the burgeoning smart speaker market, which is expected to be worth $30 billion by 2024, according to Global Market Insights.
Alexa-"powered" microwave ovens would be among the first consumer "AI" devices with the ability to harm small animals or babies.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday March 28, @06:49AM
Without sensing the world at least in the same way the humans do, there'll be no AI compatible with a human I.
Note 1: the above is required, not sufficient.
Note 2: "enhanced sensing" - sensing more than humans can do - may still evolve an AI at odds with human intelligence.