Volcanic lightning may be partially fed by Earth's natural radioactivity
Much of the lightning that flickers around and within the ash plumes of erupting volcanoes is triggered by static electricity, which builds up when ash particles scrape against each other in flight. Now, a field study suggests Earth's natural radioactivity may also help volcanic plumes get electrically charged—even when those clouds contain little or no ash.
First In Situ Observations of Gaseous Volcanic Plume Electrification (open, DOI: 10.1029/2019GL082211) (DX)
